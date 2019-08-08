Mattel pulls a bond sale over a whistleblower letter, and its stock plunges

Mattel Inc. said it would pull a bond sale because of “an anonymous whistleblower letter.” The announcement drove Mattel’s share price down as much as 11%, to $11.90, in after-hours trading.

The company “was made aware of an anonymous whistleblower letter” on Aug. 6, according to a filing. The company said it is terminating the sale of senior notes due in 2027 “to provide the company with an opportunity to investigate the matters set forth in the letter.”

The sale had been scheduled to close on Thursday. Mattel said it plans to refinance bonds that are due in October 2020 before maturity. It didn’t offer any further details about the letter. Spokeswoman Dena Cook said the company had no comment to add beyond what’s in the filing.

Mattel’s stock price had gained 34% this year through Thursday’s close, boosted last month as the company signaled it is making progress in revamping operations and reported quarterly revenue that outpaced expectations.

Junk-rated Mattel has about $3 billion of debt on its books. About $250 million of that comes due next year. The toymaker had planned to refinance its 2020 obligation with the pulled bond, which had been sold to investors Aug. 1.