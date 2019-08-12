U.S.-China trade war concerns push stocks down

Stocks are falling Monday as investors head for safety amid heightened anxiety over the U.S.-China trade war.

Investors fear that President Trump’s impending Sept. 1 tariff hike on more Chinese imports will scuttle talks aimed at ending the two nations’ trade war.

Technology companies and banks bore the brunt of the selling. Chipmaker Qualcomm fell 1.2%.

Bank of America and Citigroup fell broadly as bond yields declined. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 1.67%.

Advertisement

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 24 points, or 0.8%, to 2,894.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 258 points, or 1%, to 26,029. The Nasdaq fell 52 points, or 0.7%, to 7,906.