It’s a wrap in Hollywood Hills West for director Jonathan Heap

Jonathan Heap’s home in the Hollywood Hills | Hot Property
An artistic spiral staircase sets the tone for the two-story contemporary.
(Adrian Van Anz)
By Lauren Beale
Aug. 19, 2019
6 AM
Film and television director and producer Jonathan Heap has sold his Hollywood Hills West home of more than two decades for $2.05 million.

The Midcentury-vibe two-story, built in 1959, is set on a half-acre and takes in city to ocean views. Even the backyard swimming pool has vistas from its promontory perch.

Entered through a two-story foyer with a spiral staircase, the contemporary centers on a living/family room area that can double as a screening room.

There’s also a formal dining room, a galley-style kitchen with stainless-steel work surfaces, two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms within the 2,124 square feet of living space. The living room and master bedroom both have fireplaces.

Jonathan Heap's home in the Hollywood Hills | Hot Property
Jonathan Heap's home in the Hollywood Hills | Hot Property
Jonathan Heap's home in the Hollywood Hills | Hot Property
Jonathan Heap's home in the Hollywood Hills | Hot Property
Jonathan Heap's home in the Hollywood Hills | Hot Property
Jonathan Heap's home in the Hollywood Hills | Hot Property
Jonathan Heap's home in the Hollywood Hills | Hot Property
Jonathan Heap's home in the Hollywood Hills | Hot Property
Jonathan Heap's home in the Hollywood Hills | Hot Property
Jonathan Heap's home in the Hollywood Hills | Hot Property

Sliding glass doors open to a brick patio adjoining the pool along the back of the home.

Heap directed the Academy Award-nominated short film “12:01 PM” (1990) and produced the subsequent full-length feature, “12:01.” Among his other credits are the movies “Benefit of the Doubt” (1993) and “The Unwilling” (1996).

He bought the house in 1997 for $655,000.

Paul Czako of Gussman Czako Estates was the listing agent in the recent sale.

Lauren Beale
Lauren Beale is a former editor and staff writer for the Los Angeles Times.
