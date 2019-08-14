Onetime home of singer Dinah Shore sells in Palm Springs’ Movie Colony

The onetime home of singer-actress Dinah Shore and her then husband, actor George Montgomery, has sold in Palm Springs’ Movie Colony neighborhood for $1.585 million.

The California ranch house was built for the couple in 1952 and recently renovated and updated. Terrazzo floors, vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and walls of windows are among the details.

The 2,594-square-foot floor plan contains a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a kitchen with an island breakfast bar, four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Sliding doors in each bedroom open to the yard.

A swimming pool, patios, lawn and an outdoor shower also sit on the more than a third-acre of walled and gated grounds.

Shore, who died in 1994 at 76, amassed nine gold records and 10 Emmy Awards during her career. The Big Band-era singer was still belting out hits and had her own television variety show about the time the Palm Springs house was built.

Montgomery, who died in 2000 at 84, starred in numerous Westerns in the 1930s and ’40s. He continued in the genre on television, starring in the late ’50s series “Cimarron City.”

Marc Sanders of the Agency was the listing agent. Michele Shuman of Keller Williams represented the buyer.