Southern California home sales and prices perked up in July

In a rare reprieve for Southern California’s sluggish housing market, home sales rose in July from a year earlier. It was the first sales increase in 12 months.

The six-county median price -- the point where half the homes sold for more and half for less -- climbed 1.9% in July from a year earlier to reach $540,000.

CoreLogic, which released the data Wednesday, attributed the 3.7% sales gain to a variety of factors, including falling mortgage rates, moderating prices and a rise in inventory. Also, there was one more business day last month compared to July 2018. Accounting for the difference would yield a small drop in sales. But over the last year, monthly sales had been falling by an average of 10% each month.

“The flattening of price growth and lower mortgage rates can make a meaningful difference for some,” said CoreLogic analyst Andrew LePage.

When tracked across the six-county region, price gains were modest compared to years earlier, when homes flew off the market after aggressive bidding wars.

Economists have blamed the lack of affordability for drastically slowing the housing market toward the end of last year and causing the region’s median home price to fall slightly in March from a year earlier -- the first decline since 2012. Since then mortgage rates have come down steadily, which real estate agents say has helped juice demand and firm up prices.

Broken down by county, the market in July was mixed. In Los Angeles County, the median posted the largest gain since November, while in pricier Orange County the median still fell compared to a year earlier:

In Los Angeles County, the median rose 5% to $635,000, and sales were flat.

In Orange County, the median fell 0.8% to $729,000, and sales dropped 1.7%.

In Riverside County, the median rose 2.9% to $395,000, and sales climbed 8.6% .

In San Bernardino County, the median rose 4.6% to $340,000, and sales climbed 3.3%.

In Ventura County, the median was flat at $595,000, and sales climbed 6.2%.

In San Diego County, the median was flat at $580,000, and sales climbed 10.1%.

July’s home sale data reflect closed deals, meaning many of those home shoppers opened escrow in June and May. Since then, concerns over the economy have grown. That could affect sales and prices in coming months.