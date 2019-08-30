Actors Anne Heche and James Tupper are giving up their Lake Arrowhead retreat

Former couple Anne Heche and James Tupper, who split last year after a decade together, have listed their Lake Arrowhead retreat for sale at $1.05 million.

The charming cabin, built in 1956, overlooks the water and includes a single slip dock with a lakeside patio lounging area. Freshly painted wood exteriors, a red door and white trim give the cottage a shipshape appearance.

The wood-lined great room features a beamed and vaulted ceiling. A river rock fireplace stretches up one wall of the room. The gallery kitchen opens to the living and dining space, while nearby stairs lead to a family/game room in the loft space.

The vintage two-story home contains three bedrooms and two bathrooms within its 1,440 square feet of living space.

Heche, 50, in the current series “Chicago P.D.,” has been in such series as “The Brave” (2017-18), “Hung” (2009-11) and “Men in Trees” (2006-08).

Tupper, 54, was also on “Men in Trees” as well as the series “Mercy” (2011-15) and “Revenge” (2010-11). He is currently on HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”

Public records show that Tupper took the property in his name in 2013 for a purchase price of $899,000.

Kathy Delong of Lakeview Realty Enterprises is the listing agent.