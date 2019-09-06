Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
The Hollywood Hills home of Mr. Magoo creator employed a trio of star architects

The post-and-beam home in Hollywood Hills is named for its original owner, Millard Kaufman, who co-created the cartoon character Mr. Magoo.
By Lauren Beale
Sep. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
A Midcentury Modern house in Hollywood Hills named for its original owner, Millard Kaufman, co-creator of the cartoon character Mr. Magoo, has come back on the market for $2.999 million.

Kaufman hired a trio of notable architects — Modernists Richard Neutra, Alexander Ban and Josef Van Der Kar — to design later additions to the two-story post-and-beam house.

The post-and-beam home in Hollywood Hills is named for its original owner Millard Kaufman, who co-created the cartoon character Mr. Magoo.
The post-and-beam home in Hollywood Hills is named for its original owner Millard Kaufman, who co-created the cartoon character Mr. Magoo.   (Redfin.com)
The post-and-beam home in Hollywood Hills is named for its original owner Millard Kaufman, who co-created the cartoon character Mr. Magoo.   (Redfin.com)
The post-and-beam home in Hollywood Hills is named for its original owner Millard Kaufman, who co-created the cartoon character Mr. Magoo.   (Redfin.com)
The post-and-beam home in Hollywood Hills is named for its original owner Millard Kaufman, who co-created the cartoon character Mr. Magoo.   (Redfin.com)
The post-and-beam home in Hollywood Hills is named for its original owner Millard Kaufman, who co-created the cartoon character Mr. Magoo.   (Redfin.com)
The post-and-beam home in Hollywood Hills is named for its original owner Millard Kaufman, who co-created the cartoon character Mr. Magoo.   (Redfin.com)
The post-and-beam home in Hollywood Hills is named for its original owner Millard Kaufman, who co-created the cartoon character Mr. Magoo.   (Redfin.com)
The post-and-beam home in Hollywood Hills is named for its original owner Millard Kaufman, who co-created the cartoon character Mr. Magoo.   (Redfin.com)
The post-and-beam home in Hollywood Hills is named for its original owner Millard Kaufman, who co-created the cartoon character Mr. Magoo.   (Redfin.com)
The post-and-beam home in Hollywood Hills is named for its original owner Millard Kaufman, who co-created the cartoon character Mr. Magoo.   (Redfin.com)
The post-and-beam home in Hollywood Hills is named for its original owner Millard Kaufman, who co-created the cartoon character Mr. Magoo.   (Redfin.com)
The post-and-beam home in Hollywood Hills is named for its original owner Millard Kaufman, who co-created the cartoon character Mr. Magoo.   (Redfin.com)
The post-and-beam home in Hollywood Hills is named for its original owner Millard Kaufman, who co-created the cartoon character Mr. Magoo.   (Redfin.com)
The post-and-beam home in Hollywood Hills is named for its original owner Millard Kaufman, who co-created the cartoon character Mr. Magoo.   (Redfin.com)

Built in 1949, the 2,501-square-foot renovated home features lofted beamed ceilings, skylights and walls of glass. Wooden decks and a flagstone patio expand the living space outdoors.

An open-plan living and dining room, an eat-in kitchen, four bedrooms and three bathrooms complete the floor plan.

Neutra had a hand in the master suite, which has a roomlike walk-in closet with built-ins and a double-sink bathroom. He also designed the stairway.

Ban created the studio addition in 1958. Then in 1963, Van Der Kar added the trellis and service porch.

The quarter-acre lot contains a stone-lined swimming pool, lush landscaping, a fire pit and a detached two-car garage.

The property previously changed hands three years ago for $1.325 million.

Kaufman, who died in 2009 at 92, was also a screenwriter and novelist. He earned Oscar nominations for the screenplays for the war-themed “Take the High Ground!” (1953) and the Spencer Tracy crime drama “Bad Day at Black Rock” (1955).

Mark Meyer and Sophie Marquart of Compass are the listing agents.

Lauren Beale
Lauren Beale is a former editor and staff writer for the Los Angeles Times.
