Home of the Week: Feeling groovy in Escondido’s wide-open spaces

One need only cross the threshold and step onto the leather floors of this sprawling home to be transported back to 1960. The Midcentury Modern estate in Escondido’s bucolic Hidden Meadows area is awash with original details. A central open-air atrium, wood built-ins and a copper-hooded fireplace add to the ambience.

The nearly 40 boulder-strewn acres take in panoramic views and offer multi-use options for vineyards, an equestrian facility and farming.

The details

Location: 10283 Hidden Meadows Road, Escondido 92026

Asking price: $1.399 million

Year built: 1960

Main house: 4,050 square feet, four bedrooms, five bathrooms

Guest house: 1,079 square feet, two bedrooms, one bathroom

Lot size: 39.5 acres

Features: Living room deck, wood-burning fireplace, glass-walled atrium, office, laundry room, detached workshop/garage, irrigation well, multiple-use zoning

About the area: In the 92026 ZIP Code, based on 64 sales, the median price for single-family homes in July was $575,000, a 0.9% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agent: Chad Voisen, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, (760) 420-1576

