Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker sell their 15-acre spread in Austin, Texas

After a string of price reductions, onetime top-ranked tennis player Andy Roddick and his wife, actress Brooklyn Decker, have sold their estate in Texas. The Austin property was most recently listed at $4.65 million.

The 15 acres of rolling land centers on a 2003 farmhouse-style home, which underwent extensive renovation during the couple’s 13 years of ownership. Recent upgrades include the redesigned kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, the wine cellar and a butler’s pantry.

Beamed ceilings and plank-wood floors add a rustic vibe to the more than 6,500 square feet of chic interiors, which contain two dining rooms, two living rooms, five bedroom and 6.5-bathrooms. A copper soaking tub takes in views from the master bathroom suite.

The expansive backyard swimming pool includes a spa.

Roddick, 37, became the World No. 1 singles player in 2003. He made five Grand Slam finals, winning the U.S Open in 2003.

Decker, 32, is on the current series “Grace and Frankie.” The fashion model was the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl in 2010.