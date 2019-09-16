Redskins President Bruce Allen takes a loss on Virginia mansion

A McLean, Va., mansion owned by Washington Redskins President Bruce Allen has sold for $3.2 million.

The place had been listed more than half a dozen times in the last eight years, most recently at $3.475 million. He bought the property for $3.45 million in 2010, a few months after becoming the Redskins’ general manager.

1 / 10 Bruce Allen’s Virginia mansion (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 Bruce Allen’s Virginia mansion (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 Bruce Allen’s Virginia mansion (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 Bruce Allen’s Virginia mansion (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 Bruce Allen’s Virginia mansion (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 Bruce Allen’s Virginia mansion (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 Bruce Allen’s Virginia mansion (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 Bruce Allen’s Virginia mansion (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 Bruce Allen’s Virginia mansion (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 Bruce Allen’s Virginia mansion (Realtor.com)

Built in 2006, the two-story home has 10,500 square feet of living space adorned with coffered ceilings, crown molding and columns.

A two-story foyer with a sweeping staircase sets the stage for the main level, which contains two living rooms, two dining areas, an office and a center-island kitchen.

Advertisement

Among the seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms is a master suite with two closets, two bathrooms, a lounge and a balcony.

There’s also a billiards room, a wet bar, a home movie theater and a gym.

Two decks descend to a flagstone patio with a fire pit in the backyard. The grassy grounds cover roughly an acre.

Allen started his NFL career with the Oakland Raiders and assumed his role as Redskins president two years ago.



Advertisement

Mark McFadden and Cameron McFadden of Compass were the listing agents. Bettina Dee of Samson Properties represented the buyer.