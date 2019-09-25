Juul Labs CEO Kevin Burns is stepping down amid vaping illness warnings

Juul Labs Chief Executive Kevin Burns is stepping down amid reports of a mysterious vaping-related lung illness and scrutiny from state and federal officials.

Burns will be replaced K.C. Crosthwaite, an executive from Altria Group Inc., a tobacco giant that bought a 35% stake in Juul in December for nearly $13 billion. Crosthwaite had served as chief growth officer of Altria, which is the maker of Marlboro.

Juul has long pushed its e-cigarettes as an alternative for adults looking to wean themselves from tobacco products. But e-cigarettes have become popular among teenagers, and illnesses potentially linked to the product are on the rise.

In recent months, hundreds of people have been hospitalized across the nation with serious lung conditions that are suspected to be connected to vaping, both of nicotine and THC.

Advertisement

In California, there have been two deaths due to the illnesses and 90 people have been hospitalized, officials say. U.S. health officials said last week that more than 530 people had been diagnosed with vaping-related breathing illnesses in 38 states and one U.S. territory, but the cause remains unknown. Eight deaths have been reported

The company announcement comes a day after California health officials issued a warning that people stop vaping immediately and the governor of Massachusetts declared a public health emergency, ordering a four-month ban on the sale of vaping products in the state in what is believed to be the first action of its kind in the country.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has directed state regulators to “reduce youth vaping consumption” by finding ways to ban illegal and counterfeit vaping products. He also set aside $20 million for a vaping-awareness campaign and instructed state health officials to develop signs warning against the hazards of vaping to be placed at retailers and on advertising for e-cigarettes and accessories.

In response to the Trump administration’s proposed ban on flavored e-cigarettes to counter what it called an “epidemic of nicotine addiction” among young people, the dominant e-cigarette company in the nation also announced Wednesday that it will pull all print, digital and TV advertising in the United States and would not fight legislation cracking down on e-cigarettes.

Advertisement

“I have long believed in a future where adult smokers overwhelmingly choose alternative products like JUUL,” Crosthwaite said in a statement. “Unfortunately, today that future is at risk due to unacceptable levels of youth usage and eroding public confidence in our industry.”

Crosthwaite added the company should “strive to work with regulators, policymakers and other stakeholders” to earn trust by “inviting an open dialogue, listening to others and being responsive to their concerns.”

The management shakeup also comes after reports that the company was planning to restructure its workforce.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.