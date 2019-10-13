Full Coverage: The Times’ investigation into how companies that harvest body parts upend death investigations

A body is transported to the Pierce County medical examiner’s office in Tacoma, Wash. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Companies that harvest human organs, bones and other parts have moved into government morgues across the country to gain access to more bodies. In some cases, procurement teams are taking body parts before coroners are able to conduct an autopsy, even in the midst of sensitive investigations such as possible homicides. The procurement companies say there has never been a case in which a death investigation has been harmed by the procurement of body parts. Yet, The Times found more than two dozen cases in which investigations were complicated or upended by procurement, in just two Southern California morgues.