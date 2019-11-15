Starline Tours is adding a cannabis outing to its celebrity tours

The largest celebrity tour company in Los Angeles is joining a small but growing list of tour operators that take visitors into the wildly popular world of cannabis growing, smoking and consuming.

Starline Tours, a company that was born in the shadow of Grauman’s Chinese Theatre more than 50 years ago, plans to offer a cannabis tour next month that will include a drive past the home of celebrities, plus a visit to a dispensary and an indoor grow facility, complete with a 20-minute demonstration on blowing glass bongs.

Since California legalized the recreational use of marijuana in 2016, international visitors to the Golden State have expressed interest in how cannabis is grown, sold, smoked and digested, said Susan Wilson, a spokeswoman for Starline Tours.

“People, they just want to know what it’s all about,” she said.

Because of Starline’s long history in Los Angeles, Wilson said, she believes visitors will feel assured that the tour will be safe and legal.

Starline Tours even hints that tour customers may spot a pot-loving celebrity or two buying marijuana, bongs or edibles.

“The dispensary, well-known among the entertainment industry, is a common location to spot A-list celebrities visiting the story,” according to a news release issued Thursday.

Starline Tours is coming late to the game. A handful of smaller tour companies has been operating cannabis tours around Los Angeles for months, including a limited-time-only tour that featured a pot-smoking session with weed-loving ’70s movie legend Tommy Chong.

Comedian Tommy Chong smokes as he stands for a portrait on the roof of his home in Pacific Palisades in 2017. (Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)

Each existing tour has its own points of interest, generally including a grow facility and a marijuana dispensary and maybe a joint-rolling lesson. Tour guests might get discounts on the marijuana products, but no freebies.

Tours are priced between $40 and $200 a person, depending on the length of the trip, the stops and other features.

The tour by Starline is a partnership with Herbarium, a dispensary in West Hollywood that has a grow room on display and offers a glass-blowing demonstration.

Beginning Dec. 1, the two-hour tour will operate daily, starting at 9:30 a.m. at Starline’s facility at Hollywood & Highland and continuing all day until the last tour departs at 4 p.m. The price: $79.