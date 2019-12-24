Where you can find fake snow

A few places to see (fake) snow during the holidays:
The Grove, Los Angeles, nightly 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., through Wednesday
Palisades Village (in The Park), Pacific Palisades, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday
The Americana at Brand (in The Green), Glendale, nightly at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. through Wednesday
The Market at Westfield, Century City, on the hour, daily through Jan. 5
The Queen Mary, Long Beach, select nights through Dec. 31
Citadel Outlets, Los Angeles, nightly, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. through Monday
Six Flags Magic Mountain, Valencia, nightly, every 20 minutes starting at 5 p.m. through Jan. 5
Legoland, Carlsbad at Fun Town, every 30 minutes, starting at noon, through Jan. 5
Universal Studios Hollywood, nightly every 30 minutes, through Sunday
Disneyland, Anaheim, Main Street, nightly through Jan. 6