Where you can find fake snow

Fake snow falls over the holiday scenes and decorations at The Grove.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Hugo MartínStaff Writer 
Dec. 24, 2019
3 AM
A few places to see (fake) snow during the holidays:

The Grove, Los Angeles, nightly 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., through Wednesday

Palisades Village (in The Park), Pacific Palisades, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday

The Americana at Brand (in The Green), Glendale, nightly at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. through Wednesday

The Market at Westfield, Century City, on the hour, daily through Jan. 5

The Queen Mary, Long Beach, select nights through Dec. 31

Citadel Outlets, Los Angeles, nightly, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. through Monday

Six Flags Magic Mountain, Valencia, nightly, every 20 minutes starting at 5 p.m. through Jan. 5

Legoland, Carlsbad at Fun Town, every 30 minutes, starting at noon, through Jan. 5

Universal Studios Hollywood, nightly every 30 minutes, through Sunday

Disneyland, Anaheim, Main Street, nightly through Jan. 6

Hugo Martín
Hugo Martín covers the travel industries, including airlines and theme parks, for the Los Angeles Times Business section. A native Californian, Martín was part of the Metro staff that won three Pulitzer Prizes in 1993, 1995 and 1998.
