Coronavirus hits the events industry: These conferences are canceled or scaled back

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow, the events industry is starting to take a hit.

A number of conferences, conventions and trade shows around the world have been canceled or postponed as attendees and organizers voice concerns about coronavirus. In Europe alone, 260 conferences have been canceled due to coronavirus, said Sherrif Karamat, chief executive of PCMA, a trade association representing the business events industry. Most of those were located in Italy.

Already, the virus has killed more than 3,000 people, more than 2,800 of whom have been in China’s Hubei province. On Monday, the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus rose to six.

Over the last 20 years, the conference and convention industry has expanded rapidly, in line with the growth in world economies and markets. In 2017, global business events generated about $1 trillion worth of direct spending, including funds to plan and produce the events and related travel, according to an Events Industry Council report.

Advertisement

There will be “significant impact” on the conference industry this year due to coronavirus, said Nick Vyas, executive director of the center for global supply chain management at USC Marshall School of Business. “It’ll disrupt the ecosystem supported by the trade shows and conferences.”

So far, these are some of the events that have been canceled, postponed or turned into online-only events.