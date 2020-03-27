Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Has your favorite shop or restaurant gone out of business because of the coronavirus?

Popular shopping destination Rodeo Drive is all but deserted as retail shops are shuttered
Popular shopping destination Rodeo Drive is all but deserted as retail shops are shuttered in Beverly Hills on March 20, 2020.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
By Rachel SchnalzerAudience Engagement Editor 
March 27, 2020
10:57 AM
As the coronavirus outbreak spreads within the United States, some businesses in Los Angeles have made the difficult decision to close permanently. To chronicle the economic impact of the pandemic in our communities, we are compiling a list of local businesses that have shut their doors.

Have any of your favorite shops, restaurants or other businesses closed for good as a result of COVID-19? If so, we want to hear your memories of the business and what it meant to you.

Please use the following form to share your story:

Rachel Schnalzer
Rachel Schnalzer is an audience engagement editor for the Los Angeles Times.
