Has your favorite shop or restaurant gone out of business because of the coronavirus?

As the coronavirus outbreak spreads within the United States, some businesses in Los Angeles have made the difficult decision to close permanently. To chronicle the economic impact of the pandemic in our communities, we are compiling a list of local businesses that have shut their doors.

Have any of your favorite shops, restaurants or other businesses closed for good as a result of COVID-19? If so, we want to hear your memories of the business and what it meant to you.

Please use the following form to share your story: