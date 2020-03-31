Sick-out at Whole Foods seeks better coronavirus protections and pay

A group of Whole Foods employees across the country is calling in sick Tuesday in an effort to press the Amazon.com Inc.-owned grocery chain to provide more safety protections and higher pay for those in jobs with higher potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Leaders of the protest are pushing for paid leave for all workers who self-quarantine, hazard pay that would double store workers’ current hourly wage over the course of the crisis, more sanitation supplies and social distancing policies, and free coronavirus testing for workers. If a worker tests positive, they want the store where the employee works to be closed immediately and remain closed while all other employees at that location are tested.

This month, after an employee at a Whole Foods in Huntington Beach tested positive for the virus, the company said it did “additional cleaning and disinfection.” One of the sick-out organizers, who works at a store in Orange County, said that wasn’t enough.

Employees “are scared to come in,” said the worker, who declined to be named for fear of retaliation. “We didn’t really ask to be at the front lines of this pandemic.”

Successfully negotiating some of these demands will get people to feel it’s safe enough to go back to work, the employee said.

As retailers deemed nonessential are forced to shut to help slow the spread of the virus, supermarkets, grocery stores and pharmacies are seeing huge demand and scrambling to keep up — which might give workers at those stores an unusual amount of leverage.

On Monday, some workers at grocery delivery start-up Instacart held a strike, calling for higher pay and better access to disinfectant and paid leave. Also on Monday, a group of Amazon warehouse workers on Staten Island in New York walked off the job, demanding greater protections.

It’s unclear how widespread participation in the Whole Foods sick-out has been.

Whole Foods did not immediately respond to a request for comment.