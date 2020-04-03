Review: WAHVE offers remote work for seasoned workers in accounting, insurance

What: WAHVE, or Work At Home Vintage Experts, finds remote work for seasoned workers in the accounting, insurance and human resources fields

Expected pay: Varies by job and experience

Husl$core: $$$$ (scale of 5)

Commissions & fees: Not available

Where: Nationwide

Requirements: Extensive — 15 to 25 years — experience; pass an interview and further screening

WAHVE finds jobs in the insurance, accounting and human resources fields. The site is looking for people in their 50s and 60s who want flexible schedules. WAHVE is primarily interested in people with contemporary experience, who won’t mind taking a pay cut for additional flexibility.

Applicants are interviewed and added to a pool of ready workers that can be matched with jobs as they come up. WAHVE’s corporate clients employ these workers for part-time and temporary positions that the worker completes from home.



WAHVE acts as a go-between, providing equipment to workers where required. This arrangement presumably allows the site to take a cut of worker wages. However, the precise percentage or formula is not disclosed.

Though some jobs are clearly full-time, the positions do not come with benefits. You are also likely to earn considerably less than you would at a similar job where you are formally employed. This is the main complaint in worker reviews — lower pay; no benefits. However, workers appear enthusiastic about the job flexibility. If you are looking for a way to phase into retirement and work in the relevant fields, WAHVE may be worth a try.

What users say (from Indeed):