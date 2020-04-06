Milken conference, already postponed by virus, is pushed to October

The Milken Institute Global Conference, already postponed due to the coronavirus, has been rescheduled again, this time for October with a new focus on health and business challenges related to the post-crisis recovery.

The large conference put on by Los Angeles billionaire Michael Milken’s nonprofit institute, which features government officials, business leaders and others, was set for May until it was delayed a month ago and rescheduled for July. The event, in its 23rd year, will now be held Oct. 12-15 at its longtime home, the Beverly Hilton.

The conference, which draws several thousand attendees, will feature international government officials and executives who will explore ways to strengthen biomedical responses to disease and help business and government adapt to disruptions in supply chains, workforce and capital, the institute said in a news release.

“The global crisis demonstrates the need for individuals, organizations, and nations to bridge divides and work together to find solutions to — and be better prepared for — economic and health challenges like those we are facing now and in years to come,” said Michael Klowden, CEO of the Milken Institute, in the release.

Advertisement

The outbreak has caused the cancellation or postponement of conferences large and small, including the massive South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, and the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and its sister Stagecoach Festival in Indio. South by Southwest will not be held this year, but Coachella and Stagecoach have been rescheduled for October.