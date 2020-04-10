Need a face mask? These L.A. companies have you covered

In need of a mask? There’s a way to shop local, even when many local clothiers are closed.
Experts recommend face masks as a means of slowing the spread of coronavirus, and Los Angeles shoppers must begin wearing some covering over their noses and mouths when visiting essential businesses beginning Friday.
This guidance has led big-name apparel brands to shift production toward masks. But many smaller sellers are also stepping up to serve a societal need and bring in revenue at a particularly difficult time for retail.
Here are several Los Angeles companies now selling face masks:
Nylander: Nylander primarily sells bags and accessories, but has shifted to include hand-sewn face masks as well. To purchase, send a message on Instagram to arrange payment and shipping.
Goood morning my Beautiful friends., how are you all doing , hope well staying safe at home. Sooo wanted to give you a update on the MASKS, making, working like crazy for you. This is how I do them, I make them myself with love, each one takes like 20 minutes NOT counting the cutting and Ironing.. just the sewing part is 20min each... BUT.. it is worth it, they come out Beautiful and they will protect you, last you and look Cute.. while been safe.. So here it is Enjoy ... ❤️❤️ #mask #maskbeauty #cute #covidmasks #home #homefun #homemade #handmade #usamade #americanmade #losangeles #protectyourself #protectothers #love #homesafe #happy
treehaus: This Atwater Village boutique is selling via pre-order masks made of double ply cotton dead-stock fabric in a few different shades and patterns.
Mask donation at the Atwater post office.😷 Thank you to our front line workers.♥️. We are donating a mask for every mask we sell. You can buy them on our online store at www.treehausla.com or click on the link on the image. I will be in the store for pick up between 12 and 4 or we can send them to you if you choose the shipping option. #LAProtects #Facemasks #LAFaceMasks #facemaskLA #FlattenTheCurve
Endo Customs: This bicycling apparel company is offering three-packs of masks emblazoned with the words “6ft please” in two sizes. If ordered alone, masks begin shipping next week.
Manahan & Co: The husband-and-wife-founded tailored apron service began making face masks in mid-March. The current wait time for a Manahan & Co mask is five to seven business days. To get in line, fill out a form on their website.
It's a strange time we're living in. Our small team has switched gears to meet the deficit in face masks. Though we acknowledge face masks will not completely protect an individual from the COVID-19 virus, there are those on the front lines or simply the everyday person that need them. Some protection is better than no protection at all. So here we are, a small business, doing our best to stay afloat and giving our best effort to help those around us. DM us for pricing; with every mask sold we will donate $1 of the proceeds to the Pilipino Workers Center (@pwcsc ). Let's keep helping one another! Note, these masks are 100% cotton, have an adjustable ear loop, muslin liner, are machine washable, and hand-made for the end user. These masks are not for resale, we priced them to be affordable during these trying times to help the communities around us. Thank you for your support.
The House of Woo: This Arts District company started by another husband-and-wife team is selling masks made from assorted excess fabric yields. Masks ship three to four days after orders are placed.
Did you know... 1️⃣Our masks are designed to be reversible so you can wash and wear the mask on whatever side feels best to you. 2️⃣Starting this Friday all LA businesses that are currently open must provide masks for their employees. 3️⃣ Due to the overwhelming demand for donations, individual masks and bulk orders we are shipping 3 to 4 days after your order was placed. We are shipping as fast as we can while keeping our staff safely distanced and sanitized. We know that each order is urgent to each and everyone of you. Thank you for your support and patience. We are all so grateful to be working & creating with such purpose. All inquiries on orders please email hello@thehouseofwoo.com
Liquid Sky: Liquidsky makes skydiving jumpsuits and other action sportswear. Its new poly microsuede fabric masks are made to fit tightly around the face and include a filter that can be inserted in the mask. Masks ship between 10-15 days after ordering.
*PLEASE READ FULL POST* As you all know COVID-19, is out of control and we are all trying to do our part to help stop the spread. For the past few days, LiquidSky has been working on a face mask made out of 100% poly microsuede fabric that fits really well around the face to protect, a chin cup to cover from below, adjustable nose piece and an inner pocket that allows you to insert/replace a filter if necessary. We also have been in conversations with an engineer that works with some of these safety equipments, he gave us a lot of helpful information, that we are now implementing. This is NOT a certified mask, but it’s the closest thing we can produce here, and we want to do our part. We have the capability to cut thousands of masks in a short time and a team that can build them within hours. We want to offer these masks to anyone who wants to purchase them as well as donate them to any hospitals, healthcare workers, individuals that can use them, but I need your help to make this happen. Here is how you can help: With your donation of $25.00 we ship one mask, and we donate one mask. We also accept any amount donations to keep the production going. Anything helps. This will be used for us to produce masks in bulk. Your donation will cover cost of materials and labor. Your mask will include a MERV-16 filter which is equal to N95. These masks are ECO Friendly, since they are washable/reusable. All you need to do is remove filter before washing. Also, if you work in the medical field and you think your facility might benefit from this masks, please contact us so we can help. We are not offering a life saving device, we are just offering an option that might help you minimize touching your face, and reduce breathing in particles that might harm you. This is about helping each other out when we all need it the most. Together we can get through this challenging time. Thank you for your involvement and if you would like to help, please share this with your community. We don’t have a goal to meet, we just want to keep our staff busy during these days making as many masks as we can. We will be constantly updating our process.Thanks so much for your help. Julio - LS
Heather Taylor Home: This posh home goods company sells 10-packs of face masks with its scrap fabric. Heather Taylor Home anticipates its next batch of masks will ship in the next 15-25 days.
Matteo: Sets of five 100% cotton, double-layered masks can be purchased from this textile company, which also sells apparel, bedding, towels and more.
We’ve partnered with LA Protects + shifted our production capacity to make masks. Sustainable + machine washable, non-medical grade, 100% cotton masks with linen ties are now available in sets of 5 for $25. We are also donating masks to local communities in need, you can help support by purchasing masks for donation. Masks are excluded from promotions. Masks are Final Sale.
Courtyard LA: Known for its vintage clothing, this shop offers decorative masks in a variety of fabrics and colors. Shipping begins one to two weeks from the time of order.
🦋 WE NEED BULK ORDERS 🦋We aren’t back to work YET buuuut tomorrow morn (Sunday) at 11am PST we’ll be listing preorder batches of hospital-approved PPE masks made from recycled new and vintage cottons alongside standard available. Details, specs, and more info will arrive with listings. We’ll also be gearing up to produce approximately 20,000 30,000 standardized ones for essential workers starting next week. 🦋 Can everyone please tag @nygovcuomo so we can be linked to partnered for wholesale bulk orders as well?
Hedley & Bennett: This Vernon-based kitchen and workwear company created a face mask with the help of a pediatric orthopedic surgeon. The masks are made to use with a filter and take two to three weeks to deliver.
It’s not just hospital and healthcare providers out there on the front lines 🚒 our local fire department came by to make sure the HQ was safe and to pick up the donated masks you purchased for them🧑🚒 @ellenmariebennett got a great shot with the team... from 6 feet away 👊 thanks to our local heroes who #wakeupandfight everyday!