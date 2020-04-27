Having trouble with the IRS site? Try all caps — yes, really

Getting a “payment status not available” error when you’re trying to learn the status of your IRS coronavirus stimulus check? Try this one weird trick that really works: Enter your street address in all caps.

Yes, really. The IRS website had a big update this week, so it’s possible the site only just ported over your information and will let you log in now without having to shout at it. You’re welcome to try typing out your street address the normal way. But if that doesn’t work, don’t despair: Many people, including this reporter, have found that entering their street address in all capital letters was the key to getting in and being able to enter their bank account information in order to have their stimulus funds deposited electronically instead of waiting for a check in the mail.

Sorry to be all "I heard this one weird trick from a friend and it really works" BUT, after weeks of not being able to see our status on the IRS website, we tried typing our address in ALL CAPS and it worked and we were able to finally enter our bank account info. — Jessica Roy 🦅 (@jessica_roy) April 25, 2020

There is a technological reason for this involving knowledge of arcane programming and the federal government’s aversion to investing in resolving its tech debt. But the “why” doesn’t matter quite so much as the “whoa” here, which is: Whoa, this works?

Advertisement

After I saw a friend post about it on Facebook over the weekend, my husband Joe and I tried it, thinking “no way.” Yes way. I posted about it on Twitter, thinking maybe some friends and co-workers would see it and be able to get through. To my surprise, hundreds of retweets later, it’s still going strong, with a long thread of replies testifying to its efficacy.

I *CANNOT* BELIEVE THIS ACTUALLY WORKED. — Elisa (@ElisaRockDoc) April 26, 2020

Wow! Totally worked. So glad I don't have to wait until June. BRILLIANT! Thanks! — Kim Campbell (@Kcamp2016) April 26, 2020

OK @jessica_roy I was having the same problem with the IRS website and tried your dubious all caps trick. Um, it worked. Do you have any other weird tricks for anything that you haven't shared? — Nancy Rivera Brooks (@NRiveraBrooksLA) April 25, 2020

Advertisement

Some people feel a little upset about needing a life hack to get the IRS tool to work.

I tried four addresses that are associated with my name and they all failed, only to put in my permanent address in ALL CAPS for it to work, I HATE THIS!!!! https://t.co/GPrF8olWvC — S. Qiouyi Lu 🌾 陸秋逸 🐰 翟嬔琳 🍂 bespoke yellow peril (@sqiouyilu) April 27, 2020

Others made wry comments underpinned by how the IRS has long relied on outdated computer systems.

Extreme COBOL energy https://t.co/CkmHjKdUYb — Buzz Andersen (@buzz) April 26, 2020

Advertisement

Ranks up there with taking out the cartridge, blowing it, and popping it back in. We didn't have Twitter when we learned that one but everyone knew. https://t.co/67V7d6g75R — John Ryu (@john_ryu) April 27, 2020