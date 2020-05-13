Stocks fall with dollar after a grim forecast from the Fed’s chairman

U.S. stocks dropped after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the outlook for the economy was uncertain and the downside risks were significant.

The S&P 500 extended losses into a second day and the dollar fell as Powell said the recovery “may take some time to gather momentum, and the passage of time can turn liquidity problems into solvency problems.” Treasuries were little changed as the Fed chairman pushed back against negative interest rates.

Traders pushed bets on a negative rate later into next year, with fed funds futures contracts showing the central bank’s policy benchmark dropping below zero in the second quarter of 2021. Federal Reserve officials warned Tuesday the virus outbreak and a partial shutdown of the U.S. economy would result in a decline in the current quarter of historic proportions and risk the potential of massive bankruptcies that could create a lasting scar.

House Democrats proposed a $3-trillion virus relief bill Tuesday, combining aid to state and local governments with direct cash payments, expanded unemployment insurance and food-stamp spending as well as a list of progressive priorities such as funds for voting by mail and the troubled U.S. Postal Service.