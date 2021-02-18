How should the workplace environment change post-pandemic? Tell us

The pandemic has taken a serious emotional toll, and the stress has been compounded by rifts in society, including protests and political chaos.

As companies contemplate returning to the workplace, how are they prioritizing their employees’ mental health?

Some workplace experts say that as the pandemic eventually winds down, employers have the opportunity to implement radical change in how they support workers’ mental well-being, instead of offering the incremental change we are accustomed to. We would like to hear your thoughts and ideas on this topic.