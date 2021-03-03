Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Disney Store to shut 60 locations and focus on online sales

A Disney Store in New York's Times Square with boarded-up windows after the 2020 presidential election.
Disney didn’t say which 60 Disney Store locations it plans to shut this year. Above, a Disney Store in New York’s Times Square with boarded-up windows shortly after the 2020 presidential election.
(Ted Shaffrey / Associated Press)
By Hugo MartínStaff Writer 
Walt Disney Co. plans to close 60 of its Disney Store locations throughout North America while the entertainment giant overhauls its online shopping platforms.

There are 300 Disney Stores worldwide, and the planned move will shut 20% of them this year. The decision comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed more consumers to avoid in-person shopping and instead turn to online sales.

“We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected ecommerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises,” Stephanie Young, Disney’s president of consumer products, games and publishing, said in a statement.

Representatives of Disney declined to say which Disney Store locations would close or how many employees may be laid off.

The closures will not affect the Disney shops that operate within other retail outlets such as Target stores in the U.S. and Alshaya Group stores in the Middle East, Disney representatives said.

Hugo Martín

Hugo Martín covers the travel industries, including airlines and theme parks, for the Los Angeles Times Business section.

