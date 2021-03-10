Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How the stimulus bill will benefit you

For many Americans, financial relief is on the way.
The $1.9-trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill will benefit Californians at local, state and federal levels. The bill includes $1,400 checks, expanded unemployment benefits, the biggest-ever expansion of Obamacare, and new tax credits for people with children. Here’s what to expect and how it will affect you personally.

