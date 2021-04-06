Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Business

Which attractions will be open on Disneyland’s opening day?

Disneyland's It's a Small World ride in 2017
It’s a Small World is among the attractions that Disneyland plans to offer the first day back after the theme park’s yearlong pandemic closure.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

With Disneyland and Disney California Adventure reopening April 30 and ticket sales starting next week, prospective park visitors are wondering what to expect there. COVID-19 safety protocols will represent the biggest changes, and not all rides and attractions will be available.

Here’s a list of rides and attractions that are scheduled to be offered at the Anaheim theme parks when they open their gates to visitors, alongside links to previous Times coverage for a peek into Disneyland’s history and lore.

Disneyland

Alice in Wonderland

Astro Orbitor

Advertisement
Riders on Disneyland's Astro Orbitor
Riders on Disneyland’s retro Astro Orbitor ride.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Disneyland steps back to get ahead - March 22, 1996

Autopia
Tomorrowland retools part of its past — June 29, 2000

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
What’s old is old again for Disneyland’s Big Thunder Mountain — March 11, 2014

Advertisement

Casey Jr. Circus Train

Disneyland Railroad
Walt Disney’s first love lives on at this historic California ranch — May 24, 2018

Dumbo the Flying Elephant
Want your own Dumbo from Disneyland? An authentic Skyway car? Why park history is headed to auction — Aug. 16, 2018

Gadget’s Go Coaster
New attraction: Disney toons it down — Jan. 27, 1993

Advertisement

Haunted Mansion

Disneyland's Haunted Mansion
Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion.
(Brady MacDonald / Los Angeles Times)

Digging up the ghosts of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion ride — Oct. 16, 2015

Indiana Jones Adventure
He built a temple of zoom: Tony Baxter is the mastermind behind Disneyland’s Indiana Jones Adventure — Feb. 26, 1995

Advertisement

It’s a Small World
‘It’s a Small World’ after all; iconic ride celebrates 50 years — Aug. 3, 2014

King Arthur Carrousel
Riding in circles for children — Nov. 14, 2013

Mad Tea Party

Disneyland's Mad Tea Party
Disneyland’s Mad Tea Party is one of the park’s oldest rides.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Meet the legendary ride maker that invented the modern theme park — Jan. 4, 2016

Main Street vehicles
How Main Street, U.S.A. is rooted in Walt Disney’s Missouri childhood — July 10, 2015

Mark Twain Riverboat
Draining of Disneyland waterway reveals items lost by guests — May 4, 2010

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Advertisement
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
Disneyland guests walk past Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is a fully realized ‘Star Wars’ toy — May 29, 2019

Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride
Disney voice-over actors bring theme park rides to life — July 28, 2015

Peter Pan’s Flight
Disneyland adding new special effects to classic rides — May 4, 2015

Advertisement

Pinocchio’s Daring Journey

Pirates of the Caribbean

A pirate and pigs from the Pirates of the Caribbean ride
The Pirates of the Caribbean ride has evolved over the decades.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean: 50 years of change — July 7, 2017

Advertisement

Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin
Disneyland Previews Roger Rabbit Ride — Nov. 19, 1993

Snow White’s Enchanted Wish

Space Mountain

Splash Mountain
Disney to replace Splash Mountain ‘Song of the South’ theme with ‘Princess and the Frog’ — June 25, 2020

Advertisement

Star Tours — The Adventures Continue
Star Tours 2.0 journey started long ago at Skywalker Ranch — May 20, 2011

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

A Disneyland cast member dressed as a Resistance member
A Disneyland cast member dressed as a Resistance member at Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance last year.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A showstopping Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance — a new hope for Galaxy’s Edge? — Dec. 4, 2019

Advertisement

Surprise character sightings

Tarzan’s Treehouse

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
Pooh new? Nah — April 10, 2003

Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room
An early Disneyland designer won over Walt Disney with his rebel reputation — Sept. 7, 2018

Advertisement

Disney California Adventure

Games of Pixar Pier
Pixar Pier is Disney’s latest effort to pump up California Adventure — June 21, 2018

Goofy’s Sky School
Review: Goofy’s Sky School coaster — June 28, 2011

Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout!

Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout!
The interior of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! ride.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

How Disney fit a Guardians of the Galaxy space age power plant into a theme park — May 26, 2017

Incredicoaster
How Disney’s Paradise Pier, the ‘antithesis’ of Walt, became California Adventure’s Pixar Pier — June 22, 2018

Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind

Jessie’s Critter Carousel

Advertisement
Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure park
A wide view of Pixar Pier.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times )

Jumpin’ Jellyfish

Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters
Disney’s California Adventure rocks out with Cars Land’s Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters — March 12, 2016

Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree
How Disney’s imagineers transformed Carland into Cars Land — March 19, 2014

Advertisement

Mickey’s PhilharMagic

Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!

Pixar Pal-A-Round (swinging and non-swinging)

Radiator Springs Racers

Advertisement
Radiator Springs Racers ride
Riders experience the Radiator Springs Racers attraction.
(Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

The real Route 66 inspirations behind Disney’s Cars Land — Jan. 5, 2013

Silly Symphony Swings

Soarin’ Around the World
Disney’s rebooted Soarin’ ride takes flight over worldwide landmarks — June 22, 2016

Advertisement

Surprise character sightings

The Little Mermaid — Ariel’s Undersea Adventure
Little Mermaid dark ride is just the ticket for kids — June 1, 2011

Toy Story Midway Mania!
Disney ride takes video game play to new level — June 17, 2008

Turtle Talk with Crush

BusinessCalifornia

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement