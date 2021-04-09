Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Business

Tax day 2021: Everything you need to know

Form 1040 tax document
Tax day this year is delayed until May 17.
(Keith Srakocic / Associated Press)
By Times Staff
Confused about filing taxes this year? You’re not alone. The COVID-19 pandemic, along with the life changes and government relief measures it triggered, has made things extra complicated.

But there’s extra time — the deadline for federal and California income taxes is delayed until May 17. And there are new benefits to be gained.

Here are some articles to get you on track.

