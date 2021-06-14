Ask us your burning questions about L.A. and California

The L.A. Times is interested in asking questions, finding answers and learning more about the place we live. That’s a big part of what we do. We also know that there are so many questions we haven’t had a chance to ask or even think of.

That’s why we are reaching out to our community of readers to hear what questions you have. We’ll be answering questions like: How did “Silicon Beach” become a thing? How did the wind farms outside Palm Springs come to be?

We’ll be starting in the business department, so please submit your burning questions about housing, energy, labor, real estate, tech, development and other business topics.

Once questions are submitted, we’ll let readers vote to decide on which question we’ll answer. If your question is selected, we will follow up with you.

Advertisement

Fill out the survey below to send in your question, and let us know what you’ve been wondering about.