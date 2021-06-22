Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Business

Readers sent in their most burning questions about L.A. Which should we answer first?

A view of freeway lanes filled with cars, palm trees in the foreground and tall buildings in the background.
Downtown Los Angeles as seen from the 110 Freeway.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Rachel SchnalzerAudience Engagement Editor 
The Los Angeles Times is interested in asking questions, finding answers and learning more about the place we live. That’s a big part of what we do. We also know there are many questions we haven’t had a chance to ask or have not yet thought of.

Earlier this month, we invited readers to send in their business-related questions about L.A. We received lots of submissions asking about housing, the city’s tech industry and, of course, traffic — to name a few.

We narrowed down the list of questions to our four favorites, and now it’s up to you. Vote using the survey below.

The poll will close at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Have a question you’d like L.A. Times journalists to answer? Let us know using this form.

Business
Rachel Schnalzer

Rachel Schnalzer is an audience engagement editor for the Los Angeles Times. She writes The Times’ business newsletter and travel newsletter. Schnalzer graduated from Johns Hopkins University and worked at BuzzFeed and Snap before joining The Times in 2019.

