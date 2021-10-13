Photos: Gridlock at L.A. ports as dozens of ships idle off the coast

President Biden announced Wednesday that the Port of Los Angeles would operate around the clock to alleviate a logistical bottleneck that has left dozens of container ships idling off the California coast and Americans waiting longer to get products manufactured overseas.
Longshoremen will work through the night and major retailers and shipping companies have pledged to clear cargo off the docks faster, changes that are intended to speed the flow of toys, electronics and other gifts to American doorsteps during the holiday season.
“Today’s announcement has the potential to be a game changer,” Biden said as he acknowledged that people are worrying about whether everything from “toasters to sneakers to bicycles to bedroom furniture” was going to be available.
