What L.A. County’s median home price — $795,000 — buys in six areas

Los Angeles County’s median home price soared to an all-time high of $795,000 in September. Depending on where you’re looking, that sum can buy a starter home or a family estate, a 700-square-foot bungalow in the city or a 3,000-square-foot dwelling in the desert.

Here’s a look at what roughly $795,000 buys in six areas around L.A. County.

Monterey Park

A mainstay on those “Best Places to Live” lists, Monterey Park offers a suburban lifestyle in the San Gabriel Valley. In addition to serving as the home of 35,000-student East Los Angeles College, it offers a variety of houses listed between $700,000 and $1 million.

107 E. Graves Ave., Monterey Park, 91755 (Anny Haro)

The house: A block from Barnes Park, this single-story home was built in the 1940s but remodeled since with quartz countertops and laminate wood floors. It dedicates most of its floor plan to fitting five bedrooms, and there’s also a sliver of outdoor space with a storage shed on the side of the lot.

The address: 107 E. Graves Ave., Monterey Park, 91755

The price: $799,000

The specs: Five bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,451 square feet

The agent: Manuel Reyes of First Family Homes

Vermont Square

With more than 40,000 people in 2.54 square miles, Vermont Square’s density means you won’t get a house on an acre, but there’s always something for sale. Fixer-uppers start at $600,000, and something move-in ready will usually add $100,000 to the asking price.

1642 W. 48th St., Los Angeles, 90062 (Wonnie Kim)

The house: This 112-year-old home squeezes in as much outdoor space as possible with a front yard, backyard and spacious porch. A fresh paint job brought new life to the exterior, and there’s also an outdoor staircase that ascends to a second-story ADU.

The address: 1642 W. 48th St., Los Angeles, 90062

The price: $799,000

The specs: Five bedrooms and three bathrooms in 1,908 square feet

The agent: Wonnie Kim of Won Suk Kim Real Estate

Tarzana

Tarzana — named after the feral ape-raised man of Edgar Rice Burroughs novels and Disney movie fame — is a landing spot for celebrities, athletes and Angelenos looking for a bit more breathing room. Condos and houses north of Ventura Boulevard are relatively reasonable, but estates and mansions in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains sell for multiple millions.

18430 Bessemer St., Tarzana, 91335 (Chaos Media)

The house: Brick and wood shingles bring some curb appeal to this palm-topped residence that, according to the listing, boasts the largest lot in its neighborhood. The salmon-colored walls and LED panel lights might need to go, but the bones are there.

The address: 18430 Bessemer St., Tarzana, 91335

The price: $799,900

The specs: Four bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,962 square feet

The agent: Carey Eckert of Park Regency Realty

Monrovia

A drive east down the 210 Freeway past Pasadena leads to Monrovia, a relaxed city that stretches up into the San Gabriel Mountains. White picket fences and picture-perfect bungalows make it a popular filming location, but of the 28 single-family homes currently on the market, roughly half are listed for more than $1 million.

315 E. Palm Ave., Monrovia, 91016 (Rancho Photos)

The house: A Craftsman still in touch with its past, this 1913 home boasts original floors, a stone chimney and a stellar front porch. Highlights include a “California basement” with a tool room, as well as a handful of orange and avocado trees out back.

The address: 315 E. Palm Ave., Monrovia, 91016

The price: $799,900

The specs: Three bedrooms and one bathroom in 1,358 square feet

The agent: Fred Sedighravesh of Keller Williams Realty Irvine

Kagel Canyon

Dubbed “a different world” by a resident, Kagel Canyon emerged as a mining town in the late 19th century and maintains its rugged, rural atmosphere today. The architecture carries the same vibe, and most homes on the market resemble a cabin getaway in Big Bear.

11860 Creek Trail, Kagel Canyon, 91342 (Lonnie Mintz)

The house: Lush landscaping surrounds this updated 1920s retreat nestled on a creek, which leans into the natural setting with lumber-filled living spaces and a river rock fireplace. Picnic tables pop up across the backyard, and other outdoor spaces include a covered patio and gazebo.

The address: 11860 Creek Trail, Kagel Canyon, 91342

The price: $789,000

The specs: Two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms in 1,282 square feet

The agent: Lonnie Mintz of Rodeo Realty

Lancaster

At the very top of L.A. County, in the Antelope Valley of the western Mojave Desert, lies Lancaster, a charter city home to rugged landscapes and aerospace giants such as Boeing, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin. Deals are aplenty with many houses in the $200,000s, and most come with a spacious lot to spread out.

42526 30th St W., Lancaster, 93536 (Pantheon Realty)

The house: A horseshoe-shaped driveway approaches this two-story home complete with a heated pool and spa overlooked by a second-story deck. Solar panels help pay the bills, and the 3,278-square-foot floor plan also features a custom oak wet bar.

The address: 42526 30th St W., Lancaster, 93536

The price: $799,990

The specs: Four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 3,278 square feet

The agent: Edward Guillen of Pantheon Realty Corp.