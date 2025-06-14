Simplify your finances with fewer credit cards

Dear Liz: I have too many credit cards that I opened to get frequent flier points. I understand that closing a credit card lowers your credit scores. How long does the ding last? How long should I wait before closing another card? Do you have any other advice on this subject? You probably have discussed this in previous columns but might be worth repeating.

Answer: If you have a lot of cards, closing a few is unlikely to significantly hurt your credit scores as long as you do so strategically.

A big chunk of your credit scores is determined by how much of your available credit you’re using. You want a large gap between the amounts you charge and your credit limits. Try to keep open the cards with the highest credit limits. If you have multiple cards with the same issuer, ask if the credit limit from a card you’re closing can be transferred to one you’re keeping.

Even if your scores do dip because of a closure, the impact is likely to be short-lived if you continue using credit responsibly.

Ideally, you would review your portfolio of credit cards every year or so to determine which cards to keep and which to close. Travel rewards cards typically have annual fees, sometimes significant ones, so you’ll want to make sure every card you have is at least paying for itself in annual rewards and benefits.

Also consider the mental load involved. As you age, you may find it more difficult to monitor multiple accounts and keep track of all the details. You may want to simplify your finances by winnowing your cards down to just one or two. At that point, keeping your finances manageable will be more important than maintaining the highest possible credit scores.

Dear Liz: If someone inherits my retirement account, is there any way they can avoid having their Medicare premiums increased for 1 year?

Answer: A large-enough retirement account could affect their Medicare premiums for up to 10 years, not just one.

Normally inheritances aren’t taxable, but retirement accounts are the exception. Withdrawals from inherited retirement accounts are usually taxable as income, and most non-spouse inheritors must drain a retirement account within 10 years. Withdrawals from inherited Roth accounts aren’t taxable, but the accounts still must be drained by the inheritor within a decade.

If the inheritor is on Medicare, taxable withdrawals could boost income enough to increase their Medicare premiums, thanks to the income-related monthly adjustment amounts (IRMAA). This surcharge starts once modified adjusted gross income exceeds certain amounts, which in 2025 is $106,000 for single filers and $212,000 for married couples filing jointly.

Anyone who inherits a retirement plan should get advice from a tax pro, but that’s particularly important when withdrawals might affect tax brackets and Medicare premiums. The pro can help determine how quickly or slowly the money should be withdrawn to maximize how much the inheritor gets to keep.

Dear Liz: I waited until age 70 to start collecting Social Security. My wife turns 65 this year so her full retirement age is 67. Can she start collecting Social Security benefits now based on my benefit or should we wait until her full retirement age?

Answer: If she applies for Social Security now, she would be “deemed” to be applying for both her own benefit and her spousal benefit and given the larger of the two. She would not be allowed to switch to the other benefit later.

Most people are better off waiting at least until their full retirement age to apply, and many will maximize their lifetime benefits by delaying until age 70. Her mileage may vary, of course, so it’s worth using a Social Security claiming calculator and consider getting advice from an objective source, such as a fee-only financial advisor.

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner®, is a personal finance columnist. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.