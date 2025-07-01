Advertisement
Business

Nordstrom to close Santa Monica store

People walk out of glass doors under a sign that says "Nordstrom."
Shoppers exit the Nordstrom at the Westfield Topanga mall.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times 2025 summer intern Md Fazlur Rahman
By Md Fazlur Rahman
Contact

Retail giant Nordstrom is closing its sprawling Santa Monica Place store as it restructures its network to try to better target customers who have moved to online shopping.

The last day of business of the store at 220 Broadway in Santa Monica will be August Aug. 26, a spokesperson said in a statement. The store was opened about 15 years ago.

Although the spokesperson didn’t give the reason for the decision, safety has become an issue in downtown Santa Monica and Third Street Promenade, once known as a signature destination for shopping and dining.

Advertisement

Santa Monica has struggled with high-profile robberies in recent years and an increase in the number of people living on the street.

Last week, the police arrested a man accused of opening fire at a police officer at the Santa Monica Place mall and shooting at a Waymo vehicle. Another officer was attacked and injured there last year.

Nordstrom started as a shoe store in 1901 in Seattle. Currently, it operates more than 370 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations. In 2024, the company opened 23 stores, including seven in California.

Advertisement

“We believe we’ll be best able to serve customers in the area by leveraging our surrounding stores and through our digital channels,” the spokesperson said. “Decisions like this are never easy, and we understand the impact they have on our team members.”

Other retailers have also been restructuring their store networks across the country. Macy’s announced last year that it would shut down 150 stores by 2026, which include the one in San Francisco’s Union Square. Walmart shut the doors to its West Covina store in March.

Shoppers walk up to an At Home store just before opening on Black Friday in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Business

At Home closing eight California locations as it declares bankruptcy

At Home, the home goods retailer, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and announced the closure of 26 stores, as it tries to recover from a slowdown in sales and the impacts of inflation and tariffs.

More to Read

BusinessRetail
Md Fazlur Rahman

Md Fazlur Rahman is an intern at the Los Angeles Times, where he writes for the Business section. Previously, he was a business journalist at the Daily Star in Bangladesh, covering topics such as macroeconomy, finance, telecommunications, energy, and small and medium-sized enterprises, for a decade. In 2021, he was made the deputy business editor, and he focused on editing major business stories for both online and print editions, writing breaking news and producing news analysis pieces. He is a graduate student at the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Business

Advertisement
Advertisement