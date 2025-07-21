Tesla fans line up to get into the long-awaited Tesla Diner in Hollywood

A long line of people gathered near Elon Musk’s futuristic Tesla Diner in Hollywood on Monday after he suggested it was about to open to the public.

The diner, which Musk has been planning since 2018, is set to have lots of superchargers for electric vehicles and two drive-in movie screens. The saucer-shaped structure blends a retro American diner aesthetic with high-tech elements and Tesla-branded food containers.

Despite claims circulating on Musk’s social media site X that the diner would open on Monday, eager customers were not being let in as of Monday afternoon. Other social media posts said the restaurant would open at 4:20 p.m. Monday.

The diner, at 7001 Santa Monica Blvd., held a soft opening over the weekend for first responders and members of the Southern California Tesla Club. Videos and photos posted by people who attended showed servers on roller skates and the humanoid robot dubbed Optimus scooping popcorn.

“If our retro-futuristic diner turns out well, which I think it will, Tesla will establish these in major cities around the world,” Musk wrote on X early Monday.

A security guard stationed outside the diner Monday said he had received no instructions to open the doors to the public. The restaurant is surrounded by a closed fence. However, many of the people waiting in line were convinced that Monday was opening day.

Miguel and Dawn Colayco took a train and multiple buses to reach the diner from their home in Arcadia on Monday morning. The couple said that they saw multiple sources online confirming the diner’s opening date.

“We’re huge Elon fans,” Dawn said while waiting in line. “We agree with a lot of things he does and says.”

Miguel said they would wait in line for an hour before giving up.