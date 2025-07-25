How to use your credit cards with high rewards but high rates

Dear Liz: I expect to travel to Europe in the next few months. I applied for a new credit card to take advantage of its “no foreign transaction fees” policy. With a credit score of 740, I figured I would get a decent rate. Today I learned that I’m approved with a rate of 29%, which seems very steep. I want to turn this down rather than pay that rate. How do I do that, and what will the effect be on my credit score?

Answer: Don’t close the card. Rethink your strategy.

You most likely got a rewards card, since those are typically the ones that don’t charge for foreign transactions. Rewards cards usually have high interest rates, so the only smart way to use one is as a convenience: Charge only what you can afford to pay off when the bill comes. Ideally, you’ll have saved for this trip so that won’t be a problem.

If you do wind up with a balance, consider transferring the debt to a low-rate card. But that, too, needs to be paid off relatively promptly, since low rates are typically teaser rates that expire after a few months.

Generally it’s better to borrow only for something that can grow in value over time. A reasonable mortgage makes sense, because a home typically appreciates. A moderate amount of student loan debt can pay off in higher incomes.

If you must borrow for something that doesn’t appreciate, such as a car, opt for the shortest possible loan to minimize the interest you pay. Avoid borrowing for vacations and travel, since those should be paid for out of your current income.

Dear Liz: My late husband and I bought my present home in 1969. I am now 80. From what I understand, my widowed status does not make any difference in regard to the home sale exemption. His death means that when I want or need to sell the house, I lose out on half the $500,000 home sale exemption we otherwise would have received. I have not discovered any exceptions for the elderly widow or widower. Does such a relief exist?

Answer: If you sell the house within two years of a spouse’s death, you can qualify for the full $500,000 home sale exclusion, assuming you meet the other criteria for this tax break, such as owning and living in the home as your primary residence for at least two of the past five years, says Mark Luscombe, principal analyst for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. This assumes the surviving spouse has not remarried and neither spouse claimed the exclusion within two years before the sale.

If more than two years have passed, you still may get more tax relief than you think. In most states, when a spouse dies, one half of the home gets a favorable “step-up” in tax basis to the current market value. In California and other community property states, both halves of the house get this step-up.

Let’s say you and your husband bought your home for $25,000 in 1969 and spent $75,000 on home improvements over the years, creating a tax basis of $100,000. Let’s further say the house was worth $600,000 when he died. In most states, your half of the house would retain its tax basis of $50,000. His half would be stepped up to $300,000, or half the then-current market value. Together, the tax basis would be $350,000. If you sold the house for $650,000, your home sale profit would be $300,000. You could subtract the $250,000 exemption from that, leaving you with a $50,000 capital gain.

If you live in a community property state, however, your tax basis would be $600,000 after your husband died, since both halves got the step-up. If you sold for $650,000, your exemption would more than offset the $50,000 profit and you would owe no capital gains taxes.

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner®, is a personal finance columnist. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.