12,000 Stater Bros. workers authorized to strike across SoCal stores after union vote

Stater Bros. recently laid off dozens of clerks across four stores in Southern California. Above, a Chino Hills store in 2003.

A Southern California union representing 12,000 grocery store employees voted Friday to authorize a strike against the supermarket chain Stater Bros. Markets.

The authorization does not mean a strike will begin immediately, as bargaining negotiations are scheduled for July 30 to 31. The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 135 said in a statement that Stater Bros. broke “the law by surveilling, interrogating and discriminating against union members.”

“An Unfair Labor Practice strike is always a last resort, and we will continue to push Stater Bros to do the right thing,” the union said. “We’ve had enough of their union-busting tactics that undermine workers and silence our voices.”

Advertisement

The vote comes several months after the supermarket chain laid off a total of 63 clerks at four stores in Southern California, the first time in the company’s 89-year history, blaming inflation and tariffs for the decision.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that in the last four years, we’ve seen significant inflation, more than I’ve ever seen in my career,” Chief Executive Pete Van Helden said in a video explaining the move to lay off the clerks on Feb. 17. “The intention is to take the cost reduction from those 63 jobs and hold the line on pricing.”

According to the union, its labor contract with Stater Bros. expired March 2. A vote tally for the strike authorization was not released.

Advertisement

Stater Bros. Markets opened its first store in Yucaipa, Calif. in 1936. The chain now employs about 18,000 workers in 167 locations, according to its website .

The union said that starting Friday it will hold “Customer Engagement Actions” in front of selected stores to rally support.