Apple Manufacturing Academy opens in Detroit amid Trump pressure on U.S. production

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook thanks the audience after speaking at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose in 2019.

Apple is trying to bring machine learning to Motor City.

The smartphone giant opened its Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit on Tuesday to offer free workshops on artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing to small and medium-sized businesses.

Apple stands out as one of the companies most dependent on manufacturing as well as consumers in China. The new academy is a part of Apple’s broader $500-billion U.S. investment commitment announced in February .

The academy, which will be administered through a partnership with Michigan State University, will provide training on machine learning, automation and digital manufacturing technologies, with Apple experts helping to lead the workshops.

“We’re thrilled to help even more businesses implement smart manufacturing so they can unlock amazing opportunities for their companies and our country,” Sabih Khan , Apple’s chief operating officer, said in a news release.

The company also will provide consulting services to businesses, available virtually and in person. Apple plans to add online courses this year that will teach skills such as project management and how to optimize manufacturing processes.

The announcement comes as Apple faces pressure from President Trump and his supporters to bring more manufacturing jobs to the United States. Trump has called for Apple to move iPhone production stateside and is implementing tariffs that probably will raise the company’s costs.

On Tuesday, Trump threatened to impose tariffs as high as 25% on Indian imports if the countries cannot complete a trade agreement by Aug. 1. The U.S. also has a 30% baseline tariff on Chinese imports that expires August 12th, with Trump saying duties could rise again without a new deal.

In May , Trump expressed frustration with Tim Cook after the Apple chief executive stated that the company was expanding Indian production to avoid tariffs on Chinese goods. Trump said he reminded Cook of Apple’s $500-billion U.S. investment promise and told him: “I don’t want you building in India.”

Apple aims to produce about a quarter of the world’s iPhones in India over the next several years as the company works to reduce its heavy reliance on Chinese manufacturing. After building its supply chain in China for decades, Apple has been expanding to other markets including Vietnam and India.

Cook has managed his relationship with Trump since the president’s first term, building rapport through direct phone calls and meetings.

His approach proved effective in 2019 when he lobbied Trump personally to exempt iPhones from China tariffs, arguing that the duties would raise prices and benefit competitors such as Samsung. The Trump administration later excluded iPhones and other electronics from the tariff plan.

The Detroit facility builds on Apple’s presence in the city, where it already operates an Apple Developer Academy in partnership with Michigan State University that trains about 200 students annually in software development.

Apple currently produces very few products in the U.S. The Cupertino, Calif., company makes the Mac Pro in Austin, Texas, and has announced plans to build AI servers in Houston as well as purchase chips from a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. factory in Arizona.

Experts note that moving iPhone production to the U.S. would be prohibitively expensive.