Warner Bros. to layoff 52 people in Motion Picture Group

Layoffs are hitting the Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, reducing its staff by 52 people, according to an internal memo to staff Wednesday and a letter sent to California’s Employment Development Department.

The job cuts, which will affect marketing, distribution, production, strategy, operations and theater ventures, are part of a larger restructuring at Warner Bros. Discovery that began earlier in the year.

Part of the restructuring includes a focus on breaking down the barrier between U.S. and international divisions in marketing and distribution in favor of a “fully global structure,” the memo announcing the layoffs said.

Warner Bros. shakes up studio leadership amid film underperformance The move comes as the Warner film studio faces pressure to increase its profitability. The exiting executives, Josh Goldstine and Andrew Cripps, were not in charge of picking movies.

“Adapting how we work often calls for evolution, and the future of how we run this business has required us to make some very difficult decisions,” Motion Picture Group chairs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy jointly wrote in the internal memo reviewed by The Times.

“In the coming weeks and months, we will work with leaders around the world to shape and implement this global operating model in a way that reflects local needs and realities,” the memo stated.

A letter sent to the state Employment Development Department confirmed 52 employees will be laid off, starting Oct. 4.

Warner Bros. Discovery is burdened with billions in debt, a vestige of Discovery’s takeover of WarnerMedia from AT&T three years ago. Since then, the company has restructured and cut thousands of jobs, and announced it will divide its assets into two publicly traded companies.

In January, leaders in the film division — veteran marketing chief Josh Goldstine and international film distribution head Andrew Cripps — left the company in a shake-up to its senior ranks after some 2024 titles underperformed at the box office.

The studio has had more success at the box office this year, with “A Minecraft Movie,” “Sinners” and “Superman” each topping the charts.

The new cuts come just days after Warner Bros. Discovery announced additional details about its corporate split, saying the separate entities will be called Warner Bros. and Discovery Global and enumerating the properties that will fall under each separate company.

“We will proudly continue the more than century-long legacy of Warner Bros. through our commitment to bringing culture-defining stories, characters and entertainment to audiences around the world,” Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav said in a statement regarding the post-split future of the company.

Warner Bros Discovery shares closed at $13.26, up 1.07% on Wednesday.

Times staff writer Meg James contributed to this report.