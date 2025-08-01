What can retirees do to deduct medical expenses?

Dear Liz: My wife and I, both in our early 90s, are fortunate to have good health insurance. However, we have significant expenses that are not covered. As you might expect, we are retired and receive income from Social Security, pensions, annuities and investments. Are we eligible to use flexible health accounts funded with pretax dollars? If so, what’s the best way to set that up and how would we pay those uncovered health bills?

Answer: Unfortunately, you don’t have access to pretax accounts that could help you pay medical bills.

Flexible spending accounts are offered by employers, and contributions are limited annually (in 2025, the limit is $3,300). Health savings accounts have higher limits but require you to have a qualifying high-deductible health insurance plan. Once you’re on Medicare, as you two presumably are, you are no longer allowed to contribute to an HSA.

You might be able to deduct medical expenses that exceed 7.5% of your adjusted gross income. To claim the deduction, you would need to have enough itemized expenses to exceed the standard deduction, which in 2025 is $34,700 for a married couple filing jointly who are 65 and older. (The standard deduction for a married couple filing jointly is $31,500, while people 65 and older get an additional deduction of $1,600 each.)

There’s also a new, temporary $6,000 deduction for people 65 and older that is available whether you itemize or take the standard deduction. This bonus deduction begins to phase out for adjusted gross income above $150,000 for married couples filing jointly and disappears at AGIs above $250,000. This deduction is set to expire after the 2028 tax year.

Dear Liz: I was perplexed by your column in which you pooh-poohed pay-on-death and transfer-on-death accounts in favor of trusts. But you gave no specific explanation. Rather, you said trusts “generally allow a smoother, more organized settlement of the estate than other probate-avoidance options.” Would you please explain what is smoother and more organized than POD and TOD transfers? (Beneficiary deeds fall into the same category as POD and TOD, to my way of thinking.) These transfers simply involve a copy of the death certificate and some minimal paperwork. What could be simpler?

Answer: The fact that you asked this question suggests you may not be familiar with the many ways these transfers can cause unintended problems. An estate planning attorney could fill you in.

One issue covered previously in this column is the fact that the person settling the estate typically needs money to pay final bills. If all the funds in the estate have been transferred to beneficiaries, the executor would have to beg for money to be returned (with no guarantee beneficiaries will cooperate) or pay the expenses out of their own pocket.

Another obvious issue is unequal distribution if you have more than one heir. Account values can change over time, leading to sometimes dramatic differences in what the beneficiaries receive.

Speaking of change, it’s the one constant in life. A living trust allows you to easily update your estate plan in one centralized place as circumstances change. Altering beneficiary designations can take a lot more work, and it’s easy to miss an account if you have several.

Beneficiary designations offer limited contingency planning. If the beneficiaries die before you or otherwise can’t inherit, the account could come back into your estate and be subject to probate. Also, many people forget to update their beneficiaries after major life changes, which can mean the wrong people inherit. More than one ex-spouse has received retirement funds or life insurance proceeds because the beneficiary form wasn’t updated.

Another unfortunately common occurrence is an inheritance that disqualifies a disabled beneficiary from receiving government benefits. You also can’t control how money is spent with a beneficiary designation, which can be a problem if the beneficiary is a minor, an addict or a spendthrift.

Plus, people get sued. Beneficiary designations offer no protection against creditors, while a properly written trust can help protect your assets and your heirs’ inheritance.

This is by no means an exhaustive list of the potential issues with beneficiary designations. They can be a solution for people with limited funds who can’t afford to pay an estate planning attorney, or when they’re part of a coordinated estate plan. Many people set up a trust for real estate and financial accounts, for example, and use beneficiaries for retirement accounts, notes Jennifer Sawday, an estate planning attorney in Long Beach.

The more money you have and the more complex your situation, the more you — and your heirs — would benefit from expert, individualized advice.

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner®, is a personal finance columnist. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.