Unsolicited requests from friends or family and other red flags

Condo for lease sign at San Vicente Boulevard in Santa Monica. Financial columnist Liz Weston cautions a reader who says a friend has asked her to leave them a condo she owns.

Dear Liz: I have a younger friend who has asked me to leave them a condo I own. I would prefer the condo remain in my daughter’s name, and designate that the income from the condo go to my friend after my death. Is there a way to do this?

Answer: Your friend just handed you a massive red flag. Please heed this warning that they may not be trustworthy.

Generally speaking, people shouldn’t be asking for bequests for themselves. That’s especially true when the request is unsolicited — in other words, if you didn’t open the door by requesting what they might want from your estate.

Someone who feels comfortable enough to ask for a handout after your death may have no compunction about helping themselves to your money while you’re still alive. Financial elder abuse is a huge problem, and the perpetrators are often people the victim knows such as friends, family and caregivers.

Please tell your daughter about this request, and consider going together to an estate planning attorney. The attorney can make sure your estate plan is in order and discuss ways you can protect yourself from schemers and fraudsters.

Dear Liz: My wife and I have health insurance through the Affordable Care Act exchange. With the enhanced tax credit ending this year, our insurance bill could go up from $500 a month to about $2,000 a month. Are there any good options or plans you can recommend? Would filing taxes separately help if my wife’s income made her eligible for MediCal?

Answer: ACA premiums for next year have not been set, although the cost of coverage is expected to rise sharply after Congress ended enhanced premium tax credits that made coverage more affordable. The Peterson Center on Healthcare and KFF estimate that out-of-pocket premium payments will increase about 75% on average next year because of this change. In addition, insurers are asking for premium increases to cover rising healthcare costs and tariffs may further add to the cost of drugs, medical equipment and supplies.

Shop carefully during open enrollment, and consider a plan with a higher deductible to help control costs. You also could talk to a tax pro about ways to reduce your income in 2026, if it will help you qualify for a premium subsidy.

Just filing your taxes differently won’t get your wife qualified for MediCal, which is California’s Medicaid health insurance program for low-income people. MediCal looks at household income when determining eligibility. Actually being separated might work, but discuss this option with an attorney and a tax pro since it will have many legal and tax implications.

Dear Liz: Hello. I’d like to use my IRA for charitable donations when I’m required to make minimum distributions. The problem I’ve encountered is that I want to use a debit card for donations. I prefer to donate to small art organizations, which are set up for online donations and definitely not paper checks. I found one brokerage that offers an IRA with a debit card but when I spoke with them, they said it can’t be used for charitable donations. I’m at a loss. Do you know of any way to make charitable donations from my IRA with a debit card? It’s 2025! Surely someone has figured this out.

Answer: You’ve missed a key component of how this particular tax break works.

Qualified charitable contributions allow people 70½ and older to donate money from their IRAs directly to charity, without the money being taxed. The donations can count toward the required minimum distributions that must otherwise begin at age 73 (or 75 for those born in 1960 and later).

Note the word “directly.” The transfers must go straight from the IRA to the charity, without passing through your hands. The IRA custodian will be the one to send the money, either through electronic transfer or check.

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner, is a personal finance columnist. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.