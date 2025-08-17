Why each spouse should have a credit card in their own name

Dear Liz: My husband was the primary account holder on our credit cards and I was the authorized user. When he recently passed away, I was told I had to close the cards. I have tried to open my own credit cards and have been declined by two banks because my debt is too high. I am the co-signer for my two daughters’ mortgages, making it look like I owe more than $1 million. My daughters have always made the monthly payments and have done so for six years. I also have almost $1 million in investments. I told the bankers I could bring in these documents as proof I’m credit card worthy and they said they don’t look at outside evidence, only the credit reports. So here I am, in my 60s without a credit card. Should I just settle and be an authorized user on my daughters’ cards? What can I do?

Answer: Thank you for providing another vivid example of why it’s important for each spouse to have one or two credit cards in their own names. Many people don’t realize that credit cards typically aren’t jointly held, and the death of the primary account holder can leave them cut off from credit.

Being added as an authorized user to your daughters’ cards is a good first step. You also might consider approaching a credit union, since these member-owned financial institutions are often more flexible about granting credit than the typical big bank.

Unfortunately, these mortgages will continue to affect your debt-to-income ratio until they’re paid off or your daughters refinance — and given the low rate they presumably got, refinancing is not likely to be an attractive solution.

Dear Liz: My mother passed away two years ago. She left a small mountain of paperwork which my brother, sister and I have finally started to sort through. Among the surprises that we have found is a receipt from a bank for the purchase of $4,500 of U.S. government savings bonds. The date of purchase is one month after the birth of her grandson in March 1992. We suspect that the bond was intended as a gift for the grandson. Is there a way to track down these bonds? Would a receipt from a bank be sufficient to satisfy the Treasury that the bond purchases were valid?

Answer: Savings bonds purchased in 1992 would have already matured and are no longer paying interest. If your mom didn’t cash in these bonds, you may be able to find them through the U.S. Treasury Department’s Treasury Hunt tool. You can find it at https://www.treasurydirect.gov/savings-bonds/treasury-hunt/.

Dear Liz: Please consider mentioning employers who haven’t forgotten long-time employees in their estate planning. Caregivers and domestic workers may work for families, the elderly or seriously ill patients for decades. When there is a death, the estate or family members rarely remember these workers who feel their effort must have meant very little not to have been acknowledged in some small way. I did hear about an employer who put away $10,000 a year in a savings account for an hourly paid employee who retired after 30 years of service. By the way, the employee never asked for anything. She was just grateful to have been of service for so many years.

Answer: You’re right that a bequest could be a meaningful acknowledgment of a longtime domestic employee’s faithful service. Such bequests also can trigger huge family fights, accusations of undue influence and court challenges that drag on for years.

The size of the bequest, the size of the estate and the contentiousness of the family are all factors that need to be considered. Also keep in mind that while most bequests aren’t taxable, bequests from an employer often are since the IRS views such transfers as compensation. Anyone contemplating including an employee in their will would be wise to consult an estate planning attorney as well as a tax pro.

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner, is a personal finance columnist. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.