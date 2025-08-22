Consulate of India signs lease in downtown Los Angeles

AON Center high-rise hit hard by pandemic and the trend of remote work, is trying hard to bring in tenants in Los Angeles, CA.

The Consulate General of India is carving out new space in Los Angeles with a lease for a full floor in a downtown skyscraper.

The Indian consulate is moving into the AON Center at 707 Wilshire Boulevard, once the tallest building in downtown. The 10-year lease covers 20,507 square feet and is a bright spot amid high office vacancy rates in the area.

The space will be the consulate’s second office in California. A consulate has been operating in San Francisco since the 1950s.

The move signals expanded cooperation between Los Angeles and India as Southern California prepares to host global events, including the 2028 Olympics and parts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Los Angeles is the most important U.S. city in the western hemisphere,” said Gunjan Bagla, chief executive of the U.S. and India consultancy firm Amritt. “Having a local diplomatic presence here is crucial, and up until now, we have not had that.”

More than half a million Indian Americans reside in Southern California, and Los Angeles relies on Indian tourists and those seeking education in the U.S. to bolster its economy, Bagla said. With cricket—a hugely popular sport in India—coming to the Olympics, tourism from the country is expected to skyrocket, he said.

California is the only state to host two Indian consulates, according to Bagla. The Los Angeles consulate will also serve Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada.

The move into the AON Center comes as downsizing and tenant move-outs in downtown have sent the office vacancy rate to a record high of 22%, according to commercial real estate company Costar. The consulate chose downtown for its proximity to constituents and Los Angeles City Hall, and because the State Bank of India has a branch in the same building.

“Securing a home at AON Center not only provides a world-class office environment but also places the consulate at the heart of the city, making its essential services more accessible to the Indian-American community across Southern California,” said NAI Capital Executive Vice President Tina LaMonica, who represented the consulate in the transaction.

The AON Center opened in 1974 and underwent renovations after a fire in 1988. The building has lost some of its prestige since its prime, but remains a presence in the downtown skyline.

Bagla said the prominent location will heighten the impact for business leaders across industries.

“American business leaders in entertainment, aerospace, electric vehicles, telecommunications and biotech will now have direct access to Indian diplomats for trade, investment, and cultural connections,” he said.

The newly leased office space will be ready for occupancy in November. The Indian consulate will join a handful of other foreign missions downtown, including the Consulate General of the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia.