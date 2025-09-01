How a Macy’s parking structure became L.A. latest luxury apartment complex

The new Overland & Ayres apartments. The former Macy’s parking structure was converted into a 201-unit luxury apartment complex.

An unlikely corner of one of L.A.’s once-famous/now-dead malls is open for business again this week as residents move into luxury apartments on the spot that used to be a Macy’s parking lot.

The Westside Pavilion was one of the city’s premier shopping venues and a cultural touchstone for generations of Angelenos, appearing in movies, television shows and music videos.

1992 photo of interior of Westside Pavilion that was designed like a Paris arcade. (Randy Leffingwell)

Built on the site of California’s first drive-in movie theater, the center played prominent roles in the 1995 film “Clueless” and the video for musician Tom Petty’s 1989 hit “Free Fallin’.”

But like many other indoor malls, the Westside Pavilion fell out of favor in the 21st century before closing in 2019 to be converted to offices for rent.

Now the former mall also has housing, which is even more in demand than offices these days. New residents will be allowed to start moving in this week.

Advertisement

On a spot once occupied by what the developer called an “absolutely horrible, obsolete” parking structure, there are now 201 luxury apartments — a six-story complex that includes townhouses with front doors that open onto a residential street.

“You have your own stoop,” developer Lee Wagman said of the townhouses. “It’s kind of like a brownstone.”

Developer Lee Wagman of GPI Companies in the rooftop lounge area at the Overland & Ayres apartments. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Wagman is managing partner of GPI Cos., the Los Angeles real estate company that built the Overland & Ayres apartments and converted the mall’s former Macy’s building into the West End office complex. The combined cost of both builds was $350 million.

Wagman said the company got the temporary certificate of occupancy for the apartment complex just last week and move-ins can start as early as this week.

The rest of the former mall was in the process of being converted to offices for rent to Google when it was purchased last year by UCLA. The university is turning the old shopping center into a nearly 700,000-square-foot research center that will focus on immunology, quantum science and engineering.

Advertisement

The biomedical research center, which is set to open as early as next year, will be trying to tackle towering challenges such as curing cancer and preventing global pandemics.

The pool area at Overland & Ayres. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

The new apartments will be convenient for people working at the research center or other nearby job centers, such as UCLA in Westwood, Century City or Culver City.

As has grown more common for buildings competing at at the top of the apartment market, Overland & Ayres has amenities such as a gym with a resort-style pool deck and spa, an outdoor lawn for working out, a sauna and a cold plunge tub.

It has a large rooftop space with both indoor and outdoor lounging, dining areas and gas grills. There is a game room and two event kitchens. The building also includes an outdoor dog park and a spa for pets.

The dog park at the Overland & Ayres Aapartments. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

Services available to tenants for a fee include personal training and private yoga instruction, dry cleaning pickup and delivery, car washing, dog walking, grocery delivery and housekeeping. Plans also call for commercial tenants along Overland Avenue that would serve the building, such as a restaurant or Pilates studio.

Rents range from $3,800 per month for a studio apartment to $8,500 per month for a townhouse.

The mall makeover is part of a decades-long trend of repurposing dead shopping centers, devastated by the pivot to online shopping.

Once the kings of retail, indoor shopping centers fell out of favor and lost customers to e-commerce, as well as outdoor “lifestyle” centers — places such as the Grove and Westfield Century City, which feature fancy restaurants, entertainment and pleasant spaces to hang out, even if you’re not buying anything.

The kitchen and living room area of a two-bedroom den unit at the Overland & Ayres apartments. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

The Sherman Oaks Galleria, a legendary indoor mall used in the filming of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” and “Valley Girl,” is now mostly offices.

Advertisement

Lakewood Center, one of the largest enclosed malls in Los Angeles County, spanning 2 million square feet, has been sold to developers who plan to transform it by adding housing, green spaces and entertainment venues.

“A lot of malls now are going towards mixed use,” said Wagaman, who helped turn an indoor mall in Pasadena into an outdoor mall with apartments more than two decades ago.

It is not just old mall space. Struggling office buildings are also looking at transitioning to residences.

With downtown L.A.’s office rental market struggling with high vacancies and falling values, stakeholders are lobbying for city support to convert high-rises to housing. The hope is that this could help address the city’s persistent housing shortage.

Among the suggested targets for conversion are elite Financial District towers that commanded top rents before the COVID-19 pandemic’s stay-at-home orders shut down offices, leaving many buildings more than one-third vacant.