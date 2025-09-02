Google won’t be forced to sell its Chrome browser, judge rules
A federal judge ruled Tuesday against the U.S. government’s proposal that Google should sell its Chrome web browser to restore competition in online search.
The highly-watched decision came after a three-week hearing that concluded in May, in which lawyers for the U.S. government and Google argued over how to fix the tech giant’s search monopoly.
This is a developing story...
An ‘industry behemoth.’ Inside the federal government’s efforts to break up Google
Google, the Mountain View-based search and digital advertising giant, is facing increasing scrutiny as the government has recommended it be broken up and its lucrative search index opened to rivals.
