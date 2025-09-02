Advertisement
Google won’t be forced to sell its Chrome browser, judge rules

Google logo displayed in front of the company headquarters in Mountain View, California.
The Google logo is displayed in front of company headquarters during in Mountain View, California.
(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times staffer Queenie Wong
By Queenie Wong
A federal judge ruled Tuesday against the U.S. government’s proposal that Google should sell its Chrome web browser to restore competition in online search.

The highly-watched decision came after a three-week hearing that concluded in May, in which lawyers for the U.S. government and Google argued over how to fix the tech giant’s search monopoly.

This is a developing story...

illustration of the Google G logo being pulled apart by mechanical arms with engraved hands

An ‘industry behemoth.’ Inside the federal government’s efforts to break up Google

Google, the Mountain View-based search and digital advertising giant, is facing increasing scrutiny as the government has recommended it be broken up and its lucrative search index opened to rivals.

Queenie Wong is a technology reporter for the Los Angeles Times. At CNET and the Mercury News, she wrote about the world’s largest social networks. Wong also covered politics and education for the Statesman Journal in Salem, Ore. Growing up in Southern California, she started reading The Times as a kid and took her first journalism class in middle school. She graduated from Washington and Lee University, where she studied journalism and studio art.

