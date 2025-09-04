Biotech company Amgen set to build $600-million research center in Thousand Oaks

Biotech company Amgen is investing $600 million into a new research center for its Thousand Oaks campus.

The new site will create hundreds of jobs and feature advanced automation and digital capabilities, the company announced this week.

The investment will add to Amgen’s existing research and development operations at its global headquarters in Ventura County, as well as its eight other locations across the United States, Canada and Europe.

“This new center will empower our scientists with the tools and collaborative environment they need to shape the next era of scientific discovery and advance medicines that improve human health,” Amgen Chief Executive Robert A. Bradway said in a press release.

Construction on this new facility is expected to begin soon, with a start date in the third quarter of this year.

As one of the biggest, single-project economic development investments in Ventura County, it is set to replace a building that already exists on its Thousand Oaks property.

Founded in 1980, Amgen is recognized as a pioneer in biotechnology. The company focuses on innovating and creating various medicines to help treat cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis, inflammatory diseases and other rare diseases.

The business employs 28,000 people worldwide, with 5,500 employees based in Ventura County. Last year, the company’s revenue totaled more than $33 billion.

Over the last several years, their research, development and manufacturing operations have spread across the world, with their biggest manufacturing site in Puerto Rico.

There is also a new research center in the San Francisco area, which opened in 2022. The company also announced the building of a $1-billion manufacturing facility in North Carolina and a $950-million expansion of its Ohio site last year.