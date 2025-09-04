Uber riders can now pay with cash in Los Angeles and San Diego

A logo is shown on an Uber office in San Francisco in 2023.

In an effort to make its services more accessible, the ride-hailing company Uber is now accepting cash as payment in Los Angeles, San Diego and other big cities. .

The cash payment option is a pilot program available only in select cities and began testing in Los Angeles in recent weeks, an Uber spokesperson said. The option is also available in Dallas, Orlando, Cincinnati and some smaller cities such as Colorado Springs, Colo.

To pay with cash, Uber customers can select a cash option while booking their trip and hand their payment to the driver after reaching their destination. Only riders with a verified Uber account can opt to pay in cash.

“We believe transportation should open doors for everyone,” Uber said in a statement. “Not everyone has access to a bank account or credit card — and some riders simply prefer paying with cash. That’s why we’re introducing a cash payment option.”

Cash payment is not yet available in San Francisco, where the company is based. Uber said it has seen encouraging initial interest in the program.

There are rules and suggestions for riders and drivers while using cash, according to the Uber app. Riders will not be able to change their destination or add stops to a ride if they have selected the cash option.

If a customer doesn’t have enough cash to cover a trip, the remaining balance must be paid in the app before requesting another ride.

If the driver does not have change for the cash payment, Uber will add the missing funds as Uber Cash to the customer’s account.

Uber drivers can choose not to accept cash rides at any time, Uber said. The company advises drivers to never argue with a customer about a fare and said it would pay the driver the difference in the event that a customer underpays.

Cash trips are unavailable from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The app’s safety features, such as an emergency button and optional ride tracking, will still be available while using cash.

Uber shares have risen more than 45% this year.