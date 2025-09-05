Spirit Airlines cancels service at four California airports

Spirit Airlines, after filing for bankruptcy twice in the last year, is pulling flight services from 12 cities across the country. Above, a Spirit Airlines 319 Airbus approaches Manchester Boston Regional Airport.

Spirit Airlines is canceling flight services in 12 U.S. cities, including all airports in Northern California.

After filing for bankruptcy protection for the second time this year, the low-cost airline is actively seeking to cut flight routes where they are losing money.

As of Oct. 2, Spirit will no longer fly to Oakland, Sacramento, San Jose or San Diego. Its service to other cities, including Salt Lake City and Portland, will also end.

A total of 11 existing flight services have been canceled. The company is also discontinuing its planned flights to Macon, Ga., which were set to begin in mid-October.

“We apologize to our guests for any inconvenience this may cause and will reach out to those with affected reservations to notify them of their options, including a refund,” Spirit Airlines said in a statement.

The Florida-based company, which has been operating as Spirit Airlines since 1992, has served cities throughout North, Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean.

The budget airline initially filed for reorganization bankruptcy, seeking Chapter 11 protection in November 2024. But less than a year after this filing, the company returned to court last month to declare bankruptcy once again, citing the loss of nearly $257 million between March and June.

There’s been a poor demand for domestic leisure travel and “adverse market conditions,” the company said in its last earnings report.

It also recently announced that it would be furloughing 270 pilots and downgrading around 140 captains to first officers. The company stated that it has “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay afloat.

With a new gap in the airline industry, competitors such as United Airlines and Frontier Airlines have already announced additional flights and routes aimed at capitalizing on Spirit’s fallout.