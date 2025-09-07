Latino consumers spend less amid inflation, immigration fears

Shop owner Claudia Gonzalez, 47, left, waits for customers June 18 at her store in the Fashion District, which has become quiet since ICE arrived in Los Angeles.

One of the fastest-growing groups of U.S. consumers is hitting the brakes.

What started a few months ago with makers of beer brands like Modelo warning of a pullback among Latino customers as anxiety about immigration raids and tariffs set in has now extended to other parts of the economy.

Consumption by Latino families barely rose in the year through June, according to research firm Numerator. Spending by white and Black households, meanwhile, continued to grow, albeit at a slower pace than seen in 2024.

Latino — who account for almost 20% of the U.S. population — have been a key engine powering consumer spending during the pandemic recovery, but the group is starting to bend after years of price increases and a cooling labor market.

From restaurant chains like Jack in the Box Inc. to discount retailer Ross Stores Inc., a growing number of companies that rely on that group for a sizable part of their business have noted the pullback on recent earnings calls.

Latinos as a whole earn less than the national average, and lower-income families — regardless of their ethnicity — have been struggling with higher costs of living.

“Hispanic households are experiencing disproportionate financial headwinds,” said Shawn Paustian, an analyst at Numerator. “These consumers can no longer absorb rising costs — many are compensating by trading down to lower-priced brands or purchasing smaller pack sizes to manage budgets.”

Raids’ chilling effect

President Trump’s crackdown on unauthorized immigrants has also had a chilling effect — even among the majority of Latinos who are either citizens or have legal status.

“We are partying less, we’re gathering less, we’re using more delivery services, therefore we’re consuming less,” said Ana Valdez, president of the Latino Donor Collaborative, a nonprofit providing data and research on that community. “Latinos are feeling it and it’s impacting our consumption even if we’re completely, legitimately here.”

Constellation Brands Inc., the maker of Corona and Modelo, said this week that Latinos, who make up about half of its beer customers, are buying less high-end beer than they used to. “Their shopping behavior has changed,” Chief Executive Officer Bill Newlands said at a conference.

GEN Restaurant Group Inc., a Korean barbecue chain, said it felt the effect of immigration enforcement in areas including California, Texas and Nevada where many customers and workers are Latino.

Ross Dress for Less stores with a higher concentration of Hispanic consumers didn’t fare as well as other markets, the retailer said. And Jack in the Box, which also operates Mexican chain Del Taco, also singled out the pullback from Hispanic customers on an earnings call.

Angel Leston, who owns two restaurants in Newark, N.J., says demand has gone down this year, in part due to broader economic uncertainty but mainly because of “fear looming in the air” amid immigration raids.

“We always used to have tons of people walking through the streets at all times of the day. Now you’ll see it on a regular day and it’s almost empty,” said Leston, 38, who runs the Spanish restaurant Casa d’Paco. “The small business owners feel it, I feel it.”

Trump is delivering on his mandate to enforce federal immigration law while growing the economy and tackling inflation, Abigail Jackson, a White House spokeswoman, said in a statement. “All Americans can feel confident the inflation from the Biden years is dropping and President Trump is pursuing policies that put American workers first.”

‘Terrible’ economy

Overall, the pullback by Latino consumers mirrors that of lower-income households who are feeling the brunt of inflation.

Four in five Latinos say rising prices are making it harder to afford nonessential goods and services, higher than the U.S. average, according to Numerator, which based its analysis on purchase data from more than 24,000 Latino households and a separate national survey with more than 1,660 respondents. Latinos are also more likely to expect their financial conditions to worsen over the next year.

“The economy is terrible, specially food,” said Antonia Rivera, 58, a coffee-shop cashier who lives in the Miami neighborhood of Brickell. Rivera, who’s from Nicaragua, said she shifted to cheaper shops in a nearby neighborhood because the price of meats, cheeses and other goods has gone up so much at her grocery stores.

Estefania Rosso, a 45-year-old domestic worker from Honduras, echoed her comments. “We’ve stopped buying some items and switched to others,” said Rosso, who lives with her son in Little Haiti, another Miami neighborhood. “And we don’t go to McDonald’s or fast food restaurants like we used to. I use that money to pay the electricity bill.”

The tighter budgets have benefited some brands offering discounted products.

“I know that investors have been concerned, understandably, about lower-income shoppers and about Hispanic shoppers,” Burlington Stores Inc. CEO Michael O’Sullivan said on a conference call. “Those shoppers are very important to us, and they’re very sensitive to economic headwinds such as inflation,” but the retailer isn’t “seeing any issues at this point.”

While Latino workers have the lowest median weekly wages of any of the major U.S. demographic groups, the sheer size of the group means their spending habits have implications for the broader U.S. economy.

The Census Bureau estimates the Hispanic or Latino population — which it defines as anyone from a Spanish-speaking culture or origin regardless of race — will surpass 66.5 million people this year and account for one in four U.S. residents by 2050.

That outsize growth has helped consumer spending among Latinos rise at an annual rate of 4.9% in the five years through 2023, more than double the pace among non-Latinos, according to a report by the Latino Donor Collaborative in partnership with Wells Fargo & Co.

“If the country catches a cold, we also get a cold — and pneumonia too,” said Patty Juarez, an executive vice president at Wells Fargo, who leads the bank’s Hispanic and Latino enterprise strategy. “We’re not immune to anything that happens. We’re part of this country, but I think our outsized contribution really has people paying attention.”

Saraiva writes for Bloomberg. Alex Newman, Fabiola Zerpa and Lauren Dezenski contributed to this report.

