Why did Giorgio Armani abandon 50 years of independence in his final will?

In his final act, Giorgio Armani opened the door to a possible sale of the company he founded and nurtured for 50 years.

The Italian fashion mogul, who died earlier this month at age 91, directed his heirs in his will to sell an initial stake of 15% in Giorgio Armani SpA to one of three preferred buyers — LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, EssilorLuxottica SA or L’Oréal SA — or a company of similar standing within 18 months, according to a copy of documents published Friday and obtained by Bloomberg News.

Should his heirs agree, that buyer would then have the opportunity to raise its stake to a majority after three years, according to the will. As an alternative, Armani could be listed on a public stock market. Analysts at Berenberg value the company at up to $8.2 billion.

The meticulous road map set forth in the will reflects the exacting attention to detail Armani displayed since founding the company in 1975. His decision to sell came as a surprise though, after Armani spent decades guarding its independence. He flirted with suitors from time to time but always opted to stand alone, even as other Italian luxury brands fell into the hands of larger rivals.

“Armani presents a rare opportunity,” Berenberg analysts Nick Anderson and Harrison Woodin-Lygo said in a research note.

Armani has longstanding partnerships with Italian eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica and French fragrance brand L’Oreal, and the founder was close to LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault, with whom he once discussed an alliance.

In a statement, EssilorLuxottica said it would carefully consider what it called “this evolutionary prospect.” Representatives for LVMH, owner of Louis Vuitton, Dior and Tiffany, and L’Oreal declined to comment.

CEO choice

Closely held Armani was left in the hands of Armani’s foundation, family members and partner Leo Dell’Orco. A key role will for now be played by Dell’Orco, whom the Italian mogul referred to as his “right hand man.” Together with the other heirs, Dell’Orco will now decide which main group will invest in the fashion house.

The later choice of whether to sell a majority rests with Dell’Orco and the foundation. In all cases, Armani’s foundation would always hold at least 30%.

All short- and medium-term decisions rest with Dell’Orco and the family, supported by the foundation, Armani’s executive committee said in a statement. Its first duty, it said, will be the naming of a new chief executive officer.

“It is immediately clear that Mr. Armani’s intention to safeguard strategic continuity, corporate cohesion and financial stability for long-term development is confirmed at every stage,” the committee said.

Analysts were split on which company would make the best strategic buyer. The Berenberg team sided with LVMH, citing the French luxury group’s “record as a long-term, patient and supportive minority investor.”

But Luca Solca, an analyst with Bernstein, said one of the licensees — L’Oreal or EssilorLuxottica — would make more sense.

“Ready-to-wear, Armani’s strength, isn’t LVMH’s cup of tea as opposed to leather goods,” Solca said. “LVMH could be interested, but not prepared to be over the top about this potential acquisition.”

Luxury downturn

The plan to sell Armani comes at a challenging time for luxury brands. Tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty have weighed on consumer confidence following the recent boom years. Despite challenges facing its core menswear business in a more casual market, Armani’s will reflects the founder’s confidence in the brand’s long-term value.

The company has had mixed results navigating shifts in consumer habits: perfumes like Acqua di Gio, licensed to L’Oreal, have fared well in a world now dominated by online sales. In 2018, the companies renewed their licensing arrangement through 2050. Similarly, an eyewear partnership with EssilorLuxottica was renewed in 2022 for another 15 years.

Brand consolidation

Armani’s transition from independence is also reflective of a wider trend. Founder-led businesses are giving way to institutional owners and the luxury market is shrinking to a handful of global groups such as LVMH and Gucci owner Kering SA. The contest for Armani could awaken dealmaking in the sector as other competitors consider ways to keep up.

LVMH has extended its footprint in Italy in recent years, investing in the holding company of Moncler SpA founder Remo Ruffini. LVMH also owns a 10% stake in Tod’s SpA, which went private last year with L Catterton, the Arnault-backed private equity fund. Tom Ford, which also had multiple licensees, was eventually split between its partners in 2023.

In an April 2024 interview with Bloomberg News, Armani hinted at his plan, saying he didn’t want to rule out any possibilities for the future. He added then that it would be up to his heirs to evaluate opportunities that arose in the future. While independence could still drive value for Armani, “what has always characterized the success of my work is an ability to adapt to changing times.”

Lepido, Rotondi and Rascouet write for Bloomberg.