Luxury hotel near SoFi Stadium to be completed on time despite challenges, builder says

The steel frame of the Kali Hotel with SoFi Stadium in the background in Inglewood.

The hotel being built near SoFi Stadium is on track to be ready before the Super Bowl, its builder, KPC Development Co., said.

Work on the $300-million Kali Hotel, rising near SoFi Stadium, has reached a milestone as Ram’s owner Stan Kroenke pushes ahead on development of his sprawling Hollywood Park empire in Inglewood.

The 300-room Kali is the only hotel in Kroenke’s master plan for Hollywood Park, and developers hope it will be a favored place to stay for visiting football and basketball teams, as well as fans who come to see them play.

This week, the builders placed the uppermost beam on the 12-story inn set to be completed next September, in time for Super Bowl 61 scheduled to happen the following February at SoFi.

Many developers have faced headwinds in recent months as rising tariffs and labor shortages, in some cases the result of immigration crackdowns, have made it more challenging to keep projects on track. KPC Development stated that it paid tariffs for windows, elevator parts and other imported construction materials that were ordered before the tariffs were implemented, to avoid delays.

Known officially as the Kali Hotel and Rooftop, Autograph Collection, it will join Marriott’s Autograph Collection, which allows owners to customize their hotels while remaining affiliated with the chain.

The name of the hotel is from its developer, Kali P. Chaudhuri, whose KPC Development Co. owns and builds commercial properties in California and India. It will be the company’s first hotel in the United States.

Kali P. Chaudhuri speaks during an event celebrating the construction of Kali Hotel. (William Liang/For The Times)

Among KPC’s previously known developments are hospitals in Riverside and Orange counties and a 300,000-square-foot office campus in Corona, where the company is based. It has built a nursing college and a 1,000-bed hospital in Kolkata, India. KPC is also building two residential projects in Kolkata, including a 74-story skyscraper, the company said.

Rendering of a 300-room hotel that will be built next to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. (KPC Development Co.)

The hotel will be operated by Crescent Hotels & Resorts, a Virginia company that manages hotels for their owners.

The Kali Hotel was designed by Lamar Johnson Collaborative and is being constructed by Clayco.

“Although this will be our first hotel, we’re already planning to build many more,” Chaudhuri said when work started on the Kali.

The hotel’s 34 suites, designed to appeal to sports and entertainment VIPs, will range in size from 600 to 1,200 square feet, with some featuring oversized elements to accommodate professional athletes, such as shower heads mounted 11 feet high.

Kroenke controls nearly 300 acres surrounding SoFi Stadium on land formerly occupied by the horse racing track. When the complex is completed, it will be 3½ times the size of Disneyland, making it the largest urban mixed-use development under construction in the western U.S., according to Kroenke.